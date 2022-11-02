FREEDOM — As a community service to the voters, there will be a bipartisan candidate forum in Freedom on Thursday from 7-9 p.m. at the Freedom Town Hall on Elm Street.

The forum will feature the state legislative candidates on the ballot in Freedom, Eaton, Effingham, Wakefield and Brookfield. The four state representative candidates (Districts 4 and 8) and state Senate candidate from both sides have been invited.

