FREEDOM — As a community service to the voters, there will be a bipartisan candidate forum in Freedom on Thursday from 7-9 p.m. at the Freedom Town Hall on Elm Street.
The forum will feature the state legislative candidates on the ballot in Freedom, Eaton, Effingham, Wakefield and Brookfield. The four state representative candidates (Districts 4 and 8) and state Senate candidate from both sides have been invited.
The forum will be moderated by Town Moderator Don Johnson.
This is your chance to hear from the candidates on both sides and ask questions. Each candidate will have two to three minutes to introduce themselves and then there will be questions from attendees chosen by the moderator.
This is the culmination of work which state Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) has been doing for the past two months setting up candidate forums. Tamworth’s long practice of doing a candidate forum motivated him to work with the other towns in his district. In 2018, Knirk reached out to Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) to set up forums in their other towns modeled on the Tamworth forum and they set up forums in Freedom and Madison which were well received. This year Knirk reached out to towns in the new District 8 (Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Moultonborough, Tamworth, and Wakefield) to see if there was interest and then worked with McConkey to set up bipartisan candidate forums in each town as a community service to the voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.