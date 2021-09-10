CONWAY — Always a traditional highlight of Mud Bowl Weekend, the 38th Tournament of Mud Parade, sponsored by Amoskeag Beverages LLC of Bow, will start Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in North Conway Village with a theme of “45 Years in the Mud.”
The parade starts at John H. Fuller Elementary, proceeds south on Route 16 and then turns onto Norcross Circle, where it ends in front of the judges’ reviewing stand in Schouler Park in front of the North Conway Train Station.
Longtime parade-goers know that part of the park is a great place to watch the procession, as teams and community entrants perform their skits there.
Prizes are offered for first ($250), second ($150) and runner-up ($100) in both the team and open class.
The Mud Bowl parade will commence just after solemn 9/11 ceremonies, which begin at 8:30 a.m. in North Conway’s Schouler Park, conclude.
Receiving this year’s Steve Eastman Grand Marshal Award will be longtime Mud Bowl volunteers Monica and Jon Belkin.
Both are members of the Mud Bowl Hall of Fame. Their four children have been part of the effort, as Mud Bowl is a true family event.
“They and their family have always given to Mud Bowl with their time and energy,” said Mud Bowl Committee chair Bernadine “Benny” Jesseman.
“The board voted 100 percent to honor them in recognition of their commitment and service to making Mud Bowl a community success each year.”
Monica has long served on the Mud Bowl Committee as secretary and treasurer and also is a secretary for the North Conway Community Center Board of Directors.
She has been a longtime leader of the Mudbassadors, the group of volunteers who handle everything from cheering at the games to registering everyone (staff, volunteers and media alike) every Mud Bowl.
Having done high school basketball play-by-play in Massachusetts for his high school’s champion team in Northborough, Mass., Jon is a pro behind the mic and is known as the “Voice of Mud Bowl," announcing for both the games and the parade.
Their children Soni, Tori, Jazzi and Max have also long been involved.
Having grown up in the valley, Monica notes her connection to Mud Bowl goes back to junior high when she would help coordinate dances at the old North Conway Community Center, one of the beneficiaries of Mud Bowl from the start.
“I was born and raised in North Conway, so of course the North Conway Community Center is important to me. It is where I started cheerleading and it is where I started fundraising. Who knew in 2021 I would still be cheering and fundraising at the center?” laughed Monica.
“(Late NCCC director) Kim Perkins found a cheer coach for my friends and I to start a cheerleading program. Also during this time, Kim allowed my friend Karen Mathias and I to organize junior high dances. In the spring of 1976, we donated money from the dances to the NCCC to be used to buy land of what became Hog Coliseum in 1981.”
Fast forward to 1995, when the theme for Mud Bowl was "It's a Circus."
"By chance we bumped into friends of mine from Kennett High School. Knowing I was a former KHS cheerleader, Beth and Tracy Barker asked me if I would be interested in joining the Hoggettes. I was thrilled.”
Jon and Monica’s three daughters participated in the Tournament of Mud Parade that year, as fellow KHS alum Nora Mulkern Bean invited them to ride as part of the Shannon Door Pub’s float.
“Mud Bowl has been enjoyed by the Belkin family ever since,” said Monica.
In 1999, she and Jon went before the Mud Bowl Committee to propose the idea of the Mudbassadors to assist the event. Led by Monica, the Mudbassadors not only do skits but also cheer for teams without cheerleaders and register players, cheerleaders, volunteers and media on Friday and Saturday after the parade.
“Jon actually came up with the name for the Mudbassadors,” said Monica. “Over the years Jon and I have taken on more and more responsibilities, both behind the scenes and during the event.”
Jon quickly became involved in the community after moving here in 1983 to manage a local store. He started filling in as a field announcer in 2006, and when the announcing stand was moved down to the far side of Hog Coliseum Jon was the first announcer to call the action from that close-to-the-field standpoint.
He also found a scoreboard to donate to Hog Coliseum and recruited his friends Brian Martin (now a Hall of Famer), Mark Noack and Mick Revelli to help.
He noted plans to add to the announcing team this year. “We’re making a smooth transition to passing the mic to Mike Malkin of Rek-lis and Kevin Hamlin, the coordinator of Cranmore Mountain Meisters. Being longtime Hogs players and members of the community, they understand Mud Bowl’s spirit,” said Jon.
Both Belkins say Mud Bowl is dear to their hearts for the many friendships they have made in the “Community of Mud” over the years.
“We are honored to be the 2021 Tournament of Mud Parade Grand Marshals. We know many volunteers have been recognized for their dedication to Mud Bowl before us and we are pleased to be acknowledged as well,” Monica and Jon said in a joint statement.
For more, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org or find Mud Bowl on Facebook at Mud-Bowl.org.
