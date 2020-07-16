CORVALLIS, Ore. — Randy J. Sayers of Conway, was among the more than 7,000 students who earned degrees as part of Oregon State University’s Class of 2020.
Sayers received a bachelor of science, energy systems engineering,
While Oregon State’s traditional commencement ceremonies were postponed in keeping with the university’s measures to help reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19, the graduating students are being celebrated online.
To watch celebratory messages and learn more about the Oregon State Class of 2020, go to commencement.oregonstate.edu.
