Name: Thomas Troon.
Age:17.
Family (parents’ and siblings’ names): Robert (dad), Kristina (mom), Logan (brother), and Pheona (sister).
Hometown: Tamworth.
Grade: Senior.
Instruments you play at KHS: “The best instrument — trumpet.”
How long have you been playing: “Nine years.”
Who or what inspired you to play a musical instrument: “I thought I could gain the singing voice of Louis Armstrong by playing trumpet.”
What has been your favorite high school music moment: “2019 concerts.”
How has COVID-19 impacted you: “Played my instrument less.”
What's your goal for the future: “Go to college.”
Favorite senior musician and why you selected him/her: “Mila Dorji.”
Favorite food: “Pizza.”
Favorite movies: “Central Intelligence.”
Favorite television show: “‘SWAT.’”
Favorite musician: “Louis Armstrong.”
Favorite band: “BTS.”
Favorite subject: “Math.”
Advice for future KHS band members: “Enjoy your time in band.”
Future plans: “Go to college.”
If you could see any artist in concert who would it be? “BTS.”
If you could meet any person in the world who would you like to meet? “Tom Brady.”
