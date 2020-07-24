LOWELL, Mass. — Matthew Brandon Powers of Conway was among the graduates honored by University of Massachusetts Lowell’s 2020 Commencement on Friday, May 29.
Powers received a bachelor of science in Engineering degree in mechanical engineering.
The university held a virtual xommencement ceremony on Friday, May 29, for the more than 4,400 members of the Class of 2020, which represents 45 states and 108 nations, and included 1,624 individuals who graduated with honors.
The ceremony was presided over by UMass Lowell Chancellor Jacquie Moloney, who is a two-time UMass Lowell graduate.
The commencement address was delivered by Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and the student address was by criminal justice major Rachel Record of Pepperell, who was also one of six recipients of the Trustee’s Key for maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA for her entire UMass Lowell career, as well as a Chancellor’s Medal for Outstanding Academic Achievement.
The ceremony also featured special congratulations wishes for UMass Lowell graduates from Dropkick Murphys, UMass Lowell alumni TV personality Taniya Nayak and meteorologist Sarah Wroblewski; Food Network chef Robert Irvine; sports broadcasters including John Buccigross of ESPN, Kathryn Tappen of NBC Sports and Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley of New England Sports Network; and past UMass Lowell Commencement speakers and honorees, including Oscar winner Chris Cooper and author Marianne Leone Cooper, Judy Woodruff of PBS, Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart, Steve Kornacki of MSNBC and U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan.
The main ceremony was followed by online events by each of the university’s schools and colleges during which all graduates’ names were read.
For more information, go to uml.edu.
