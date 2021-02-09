BOSTON — Carter Bourassa of Bartlett, majoring in International business, and Allison Solomon of Conway, majoring in biology were recently named to the Northeastern University's dean's list for the fall semester, which ended in December 2020.
To achieve the dean's list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.
For more information, go to northeastern.edu.
