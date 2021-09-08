COLCHESTER, Vt. — Lucas Kirsch of Madison, a May 2021 graduate of Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt., with a degree in environmental studies and art and design, was named to the dean’s list for spring 2021.
A student who has completed a minimum of 12 credits of classes and achieves a grade point average of at least 3.5 in a particular semester is cited on the dean’s List for that semester.
For more information, go to smcvt.edu.
