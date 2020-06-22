Thomas J. and Deborah A. Murphy of Albany announce their son Thomas G. Murphy made the dean’s list at Keene State College for the second time upping his GPA from 3.67 to 4.00 this semester.
Thomas was the recipient of the Laura Pierce Johnson Scholarship Class of 2019. Thomas is majoring in both history and education with a minor in economics and plans on becoming a teacher here in the valley.
His parents are very proud of him.
