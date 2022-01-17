Oakleigh Ariah Labbe was born to Casandra Mercer and Marc Labbe of North Conway, N.H., on Jan. 10, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces. She joins Seamus Daley, Mikaela Labbe and Charlotte Labbe. The maternal grandparents are Kandis Boyer and Clayton Boyer of San Antonio, Texas. The paternal grandparents are Mike and Diana Labbe of Berlin, N.H.

