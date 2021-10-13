Maverick Atlas Clough was born to Ashley and Justin Clough on Oct. 6, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces. He joins Serghio, 13, Leland 11, Brayleigh 9, and Henley, 7. The grandparents are Jean and Ralph of Madison, N.H., and Cherie and Steve of Newton, N.H. The great-grandparents are Barbara and Herb of East Kingston, N.H.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.