Finneas Fox Kugel and Alora James Kugel was born to Ashley Marshall and Orion Kugel of Albany, N.H., on May 27, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. Finneas weighed 3 pounds, 13 ounces and Alora weighed 3 pounds, 7 ounces. They join Ruby, 5. The grandparents are Laura Kenny and James Sabina of Albany, N.H., Steve Kenny of Madison, N.H., Bradley and Robin Brown of East Conway, N.H., Tom Kugel and Leah Folsom of Eaton, N.H., and Laurie Mack and John Frayne of Chino Valley, Ariz.

