Evan George Henderson was born to Alissa and Anthony "Tony" Henderson of Reading, Mass., and North Conway, N.H., on Nov. 8, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces. The grandparents are George Phillips of Lancaster, Mass., and Vicki Vanzee of North Hampton, Mass.
