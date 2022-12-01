Elliot Matthew Pearson was born to Sarah and Matthew Pearson of Concord, N.H., on Sept. 5, 2022, at Concord Hospital in Concord, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces. He joins David, 3. The grandparents are Lucie and Stephen Kinney of Shelburne, N.H. The great-grandparents are Joyce and David Geminder of Gorham, N.H., and Jeff and Arlene Pearson of Middle Island, N.Y.
