Eden Marie Osgood was born to Olivia Boivin and Cody Osgood of Fryeburg, Maine, on May 28, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. She joins siblings Finn, 6, and Wilder, 14 months. Maternal grandparents are Keith and Bonnie Boivin. Paternal grandparents are James II and Andrea Osgood.
