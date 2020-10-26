Derek Landen Roy was born Oct. 21, 2020, at 2:01 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. His parents are Niomie Downs and Nicholas Roy of Berlin, N.H. He joins siblings Hayleigh Verratti, 5; Kaiden Verratti, 4; and Autumn Roy, 2 years old.
Maternal grandparents are Shauna Ross of Gorham, N.H., and Jessie Downs of Effingham, N.H. Paternal grandparents are Travis and Debi Taylor of Montgomery, Ala.
Great-grandparents are Elaine Duguay of Gorham, N.H., and Lois and Earl Hawkins of Milan, N.H.
