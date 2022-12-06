Baker Michael Casey was born to Jenny and Tim Casey of Moultonborough, N.H., on Dec. 3, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces. He joins Emilia Casey, 2. The maternal grandparents are Joanne Baker of Moultonborough, N.H., and John Baker of Sugar Hill, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Bettyann Salchli of Moultonborough and Shawn Casey of Estero, Fla.
