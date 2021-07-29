Addison Marie Charles was born to Katelyn Force and Jon Charles of Silver Lake, N.H., on July 18, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Kim and Keith Force of Intervale, N.H., and Wendy and Brian Price of Mountain Top, Pa. The paternal grandparents are Jason and Julie McMellen of Marietta, Pa. The maternal great-grandparents are Ron and Kim Force of Silver Lake and Florence and David Lear of Mountain Top. The paternal grandparents are Sandy and Rich Charles of East Waterford, Pa., and Judy McMellen of Manor Township, Pa.

