CONWAY — Zeb’s General Store Charitable Fund recently donated $2,500 to the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center for their Community Inclusion Initiative.
This program seeks to provide continuous therapeutic and stimulating activities for clients while they attend the day center.
Such services are centered on older adults who experience degenerative illnesses that impact their ability to participate in community activities that promote social, emotional and physical well-being.
CII seeks to provide access to the same activities that their clients enjoyed prior to the decline in health.
David Peterson, co-owner of Zeb’s General Store in North Conway, stated:
“we are very pleased to be able to help the Adult Day Center with this grant. This is a departure from our normal type of rewards as the focus of our fund is for kids, but our seniors play a very important role as role models for our youth. They are loving grandparents and have devoted many years to the betterment of our community.”
Karen Albert, director of community relations for the MWV Adult Care Center, expressed her appreciation for the donation. “We provide our older adults with so much enjoyment with our many programs and this level of support for our Inclusion Initiative is vital to enable us to continue with our community services to the community, particularly those seniors who are compromised."
For more about the MWV Adult Day Center, located at 987 East Main St. in Center Conway, go to mwvadultdaycenter.org.
For more about Zeb's, located at 2675 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway, go to zebs.com.
