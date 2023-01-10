Most auto manufacturers today consider the impact their vehicles have on their reputation and profit margin when the time frame is within the warranty window, or perhaps, up to 100,000 miles.
Many of us drive vehicles well beyond either of those milestones, which puts us outside the manufacturers’ sphere of concern. With the exception of an occasional recall, most automakers wash their hands of older cars and trucks.
It actually makes sense. If a carmaker had to support every make and model through the years, they would quickly run out of production capacity, if not materials and warehousing. The logistics simply aren’t fathomable. That’s where the aftermarket enters the picture. Smaller producers of proprietary parts made under a licensing agreement, or manufacturers of components that are no longer protected by patents.
Still, these supply chains have their limitations. Earlier in automotive history when fewer engines, for example, were made, an aftermarket maker of, say, a thermostat housing could produce thousands of this single item, and it would fit perhaps all GM vehicles using a particular engine over many years without much if any change in the part.
Those were the days of pencil and paper and slide rule engineering. The simple relocation of a water jacket on a production engine took a herculean effort, and no shortage of justification would be cause for retooling and refitting an assembly line.
Today, with computer-aided design and engineering, CNC (computer-controlled) machining and more plastic components than ever in use on vehicles, simple changes require little effort, but keeping up on the aftermarket side can be costly.
Frequent changes and low-volume production means higher retail costs to justify the manufacturing and while a corporation the size of Toyota might not flinch at the thought, ABC Automotive Widgets might just look at their limited operation and throw their hands up, leaving the original equipment manufacturer to deal with the parts needed for service and repair until the next redesign displaces it.
Slowly the part becomes no longer available as the supplies are used up, disabling a vehicle for the want of a plastic coolant sensor housing.
We ran into this most recently on a VW Eurovan camper. The Eurovan was sold in the U.S. between 1999-2003 (not including the one-year-only 1993 that’s even more difficult to maintain).
They’ve developed a vaunted status among van lifers but, with the most recent model now two decades old, proprietary parts are scarce and the ones that are available are just as old as the vehicles themselves.
How long is a plastic part that has been sitting on a shelf for 20 years going to last during heating and cooling cycles before it becomes brittle and breaks? I don’t know either, but I doubt when it happens it will be convenient.
In the past, an enterprising guy with a small machine shop might reproduce the part in aluminum or steel but for a vehicle that was only made and sold here for five years — and after 20 years of attrition — how many are left? If that machinist sold a couple dozen parts, what would they have to charge to cover their time and efforts? You can see the dilemma unfolding.
Along the same lines is the 20-year-old car that needs a module replaced. Perhaps it’s for the anti-lock brakes or climate control or power window operation. These modules require software from the original equipment manufacturer — the dealer — to function after they’re installed. That’s 20-year-old software! Do you remember how software was stored 20 years ago? Windows version what? Maybe it’s on that floppy disc with your kids' photos.
You get the point — no longer available. It’s possible the correct module could be found at a junkyard or on a parts car but all the numbers would have to match, the software version would have to be the same, and it would have to be dry and functional. The proverbial needle in a haystack.
I don’t mean to be the voice of doom. I’m just trying to call attention to more recent automotive hurdles so consumers might be prepared. You want your car to last? Don’t worry about warming it up on a cold morning unless you like driving a frigid car. Change the oil on time, keep the interior dry, and don’t defer maintenance. Miles on a vehicle aren’t the concern they used to be; economies of scale and technology are the new limiting factors.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
