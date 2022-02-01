As automobiles evolved from practical machines, aesthetics inevitably entered the picture.
After all, styling sells maybe even more than mechanical advancements. As cars grew in physical size, design became more critical and current features became necessary to remain fresh.
Conservative and stately elements like carriage lights and vertical grilles worn by cars of the 1930s gave way to swooping Art Deco designs of the 1940s, and by the 1950s, chrome and paint were popular methods for visually streamlining the expanding car.
Most body styles featured tacked-on stainless-steel trim or a well-placed crease to lower a beltline. Inset scallops that lent a flair like on the original Corvette were starting to show up.
Soon, paint that contrasted with the popular pastel colors was popping up to help break up the slab sides and visually lower rooflines. Think of the iconic 1957 Chevy Bel Air or Ford’s Fairlane of the same era as examples.
Rear fender fins mimicked the burgeoning jet age while huge chrome bumpers and aggressive grilles gobbled up miles of roadway as displayed on the 1959 Plymouth Belvedere and the unmistakable Cadillac Eldorado whose rear fins peaked that same year.
The 1960s ushered in the muscle car era and along with them performance enhancements, some for show and some to make them go. Front and rear spoilers became ubiquitous on practically anything with two doors culminating with the outrageous Dodge Daytona and Plymouth Superbird fraternal twins. Scoops began growing out of hoods like tumors and wide racing stripes wrapped horizontal surfaces longitudinally in solid colors.
The 1970s were peak malaise. Emission-choked engines and the push for fuel efficiency meant cars were no longer exciting, so they tried to look the part. If some was good in the ‘60s, more was better in the ‘70s. More mustaches on men, more gold chains and polyester, and more graphics on cars. Big “Shazam” stripes filled the blank sides of custom vans, bending around dark-tinted teardrop windows that hid the shag carpeting within.
The family wagon wasn’t complete without DI-NOC vinyl wood-grain inlays. My family’s Chevrolet Kingswood wagon was conspicuous in the Potter Road Elementary School parking lot, bereft of any faux wood adornment. Ironically, without springing for the Estate package, the hapless station wagon ended up wearing Misty Turquoise Metallic broken up by a single black and chrome rub strip. It took intense therapy for my young mind to come to terms with a car named Kingswood that didn’t actually feature any wood. Thanks, Chevy.
Notable exceptions to the fading woodgrain trend were the Jeep Grand Wagoneer and LTD wagon that proudly wore their wood-look sides into the ‘90s, their boxy lines and retro trim in sharp contrast to the new aerodynamic sedans from Europe in the country club parking lot.
Big vinyl graphics and bold names called out in block letters like the Dodge “Macho Power Wagon” or Jeep’s sporty “Renegade,” upscale “Laredo” or “Honcho” pickup; IH’s “Scout Rallye”; Ford’s Pinto “Cruising Wagon” or “Free-Wheeling” edition tucks and Broncos were everywhere. There were plenty of “4x4” decals on full size and small trucks alike, showing their off-road prowess as seen on the Chevy LUV Mikado while Toyota, Datsun/Nissan, Mazda and Isuzu started getting in on the sporty small truck action, graphics included.
On the car side, there was no finer touch of class than the vinyl roof. Those marketing geniuses figured out they could change the basic roofline of a boring sedan with some padding, textured Naugahyde, and glue. Want to make Mercedes jealous? Lay down a vinyl top in the perfect shade of “Grandma’s Furniture Brown” on a Ford Granada.
An Oldsmobile Cutlass too pedestrian for your tastes? Add some vinyl to the back half of the roof and call it a Brougham. No convertibles available at the dealership? Fool your friends with fake top ribs and vinyl and voila! Faux drop-top, wind noise and leaks not included. Pop in an opera window or two and bam! Personal luxury coupe. Nothing says enduring quality like vinyl exposed to the elements.
As the 1970s faded into the ‘80s, big graphics gave way to contrasting and complimenting two-tone paint jobs, especially popular on pickups as these previously utilitarian beasts of burden began to move upmarket but cars and SUVs weren’t immune. Separating colors was the job of now black or chrome trim strips which eventually gave way to pinstripes. A true fancy pinstripe was a freehand paint touch by a genuine artist, but there were plenty of dealer-installed tape stripes for way too much upcharge. And when two-tone paints phased out, pinstripes stuck around for a while helping add a touch of class to the recent small car invasion.
By the time the ‘90s rolled around, the pinstripes and mud flaps phase was all but done, relegated to the automotive section of department stores and the inner cover pages of the J.C. Whitney catalog.
Today, personalizing a vehicle isn’t a consideration for most. It might be time to get some therapy for my fear of drowning in a sea of metallic gray crossovers.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
