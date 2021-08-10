A good customer of ours stopped by the shop, ranting about a recent presidential executive order declaring that by 2030 half of all cars sold in the U.S. must be electric or EVs.
This particular customer is of advanced age, though spry and outspoken as ever, and it’s clear that anything done by the opposing team, aka anyone other than his chosen political party, is grounds for outrage. You could ask him, but there’s no need, he’ll just tell you.
A couple ironies are at play here. First, as active and mobile as he is today, by 2030, I doubt this gentleman will need to worry about driving. Second, the reason he was in our shop to begin with was we’re chasing a "check engine" light in his car that needs to be corrected before his car can get an inspection sticker; a problem that is non-existent on EVs.
Finally, the fact is, if this order is ultimately upheld, it affects only new cars (and only half of them), which I’ve never known this gentleman to consider buying.
Change doesn’t come easily to many people, and EVs are a big change. Personally, I’m excited to see what EVs bring. They offer instant torque, smooth and quiet operation, and flexibility in design. That’s not to say I’ve given up on internal combustion, but I am embracing the inevitable as current technology might just be nearing its zenith with respect to how far we can develop gas-powered vehicles.
We are a long way from 2030, almost a full decade, and we have a long way to go before EVs supplant internal combustion. Infrastructure has to be made to accommodate EVs including far more charging stations than most people consider. There are currently around 43,000 charging stations in the U.S. today and part of this push is to have 500,000 by 2030. That’s just enough to make this plan viable, not necessarily convenient.
Up here in rural areas, we may be relying on gasoline long after metropolitan areas have gone to strictly EVs. Just look how far many rural communities still lag behind on high-speed internet availability. We’re not just going to wake up one morning to find all the gas-powered cars gone, EVs will phase in as local support and infrastructure allows.
Maybe acceptance of EVs is a matter of perspective. What if the situation was reversed and everything that’s electrically powered now used a gas engine? You might be getting a text from your significant other reminding you to pick up a jug of gasoline on the way home so your refrigerator doesn’t stop running or if you need clean laundry you better bring home some gas to fire up the washing machine.
Or imagine someone trying to convince you that it’s safe to drive 2 tons of metal down the road at 70 mph with 30 gallons of hazardous, highly flammable liquid suspended by two rusty straps from the bottom of the vehicle, hanging just inches over the pavement. Don’t forget the hot, deadly exhaust gasses that run through a thin, rusty metal pipe under your feet adjacent to the gas tank.
Even just explaining internal combustion sounds sketchy.
“You see, an electric pump forces this highly flammable liquid through rusty fuel lines at about twice the pressure as the air in your tires, it then gets atomized and mixed with air and forced into the cylinders of your engine where it’s squeezed or compressed with great force until a spark ignites it and the explosion forces the piston down a cylinder where it reaches the bottom of the stroke and gets thrown back up to happen again. All this is happening at several thousand revolutions per minute, inches from your body. Oh, and this marvel of mechanics produces enormous amounts of heat that is actually wasted energy and has its own separate and complex system of radiators, fans, thermostats and coolant to prevent the aluminum cylinder head from turning into molten alloy.”
Yes, I know battery power comes with its own hazards, I’m just exploring a different point of view. And if you think I’m fixated on rusty components, it’s because the ones I mentioned and more are indeed rusty! We live in New England, after all, where most metals rust, some with catastrophic results, which is one reason we still need state safety inspections on some level.
Going forward, it will take time to achieve the comfort and convenience we all enjoy regarding personal transportation. We didn’t just leap from the Model A to the modern car. EVs will have their share of teething pains and we may even be driving an old gas-powered jalopy while technology soothes those pains but we’ll get through it.
There’s enough going on in the world these days to elicit real outrage. I just don’t feel that embracing EVs is one of those things.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
