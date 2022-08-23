In a case of life imitating art, the late Sean Connery’s personal 1964 Aston Martin DB5 has been auctioned off by his family. No, this isn’t the famous DB5 first featured in the James Bond movie “Goldfinger” with all the spy gadgets, like the ability to spew oil out the back (which I never thought was a big deal since I’ve had plenty of oil-spewing cars) or machine guns behind the headlights (now, those would be handy) or a passenger ejection seat (a feature I would eagerly option given the choice).
Nor was it the DB5 from the 007 film “Thunderball” — that car sold at a 2019 auction for $6.4 million.
Apparently, the original Bond actor so enjoyed the driving experience of his movie cars that he sought out his own, which he had refinished in Q-branch-approved Snow Shadow Grey over red Connolly leather interior.
However, unlike Bond, Sir Sean Connery’s personal DB5 never actually appeared in any of the 007 movies despite an actual DB5 being featured in eight of the films.
The 1963-65 Aston Martin DB5 (the DB stood for Sir David Brown, who bought the beleaguered automaker in 1947) is an aluminum-bodied sports-touring coupe with a 4.0 liter 6 cylinder engine and a five-speed manual transmission. Fewer than 1,100 were produced. The car has become synonymous with super spy 007 and arguably co-starred throughout the franchise from the earliest release to the next to last film.
Daniel Craig as James Bond in 2012’s “Skyfall,” in need of an uncomplicated car to elude the bad guys, pulled the implied self-same Aston Martin DB5 out of mothballs and fled to Scotland. In reality, this DB5 is a 1965 model that was acquired from Aston Martin and was awaiting a factory restoration after being bought at RM Auctions in London for $385,000.
Purchased by the film studio, it was resprayed to look the part in Silver-Birch rather than its original dark green. The interior color was changed, the corrosion was corrected, but the non-standard engine remained under the bonnet. This car has a unique James Bond connection in that it is the only DB5 whose serial number ends in 007.
Those familiar with the movie, take heart — this DB5 didn’t actually come to a flaming end. The studio commissioned three full-size plastic replicas, each piece reproduced on a 3-D printer, and one was blown up for effect.
That mangled poly prop of the DB5 later sold at auction for $100,000. Apparently there’s a market for discarded spy cars; a later model Aston Martin DBS that was accidentally destroyed when it went off a cliff, plunging into a lake in 2008’s “Quantum of Solace,” sold at auction for $350,000.
Despite the DB5’s many cameo appearances, it wasn’t the only Aston Martin to shuttle Bond around. In 1969’s “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” with George Lazenby in his only appearance as 007, Aston Martin supplied a DBS model for the spy's use. The year 1987 found Timothy Dalton’s James Bond driving an Aston Martin V8 Vantage Volante in “The Living Daylights.” In 2002’s “Die Another Day,” the James Bond played by Pierce Brosnan was driving an Aston Martin V12 Vanquish.
Those AM people did come up with some cool car names. Before the DBS was wrecked in “Quantum of Solace,” it was also featured in 2006’s “Casino Royale,” driven in both films by Craig.
Other James Bond cars came and went, from the head-scratching choice of an AMC Hornet in 1974’s “The Man With The Golden Gun,” where Bond was played by Roger Moore, who took the franchise to the campy side of the street.
In 1977’s “The Spy Who Loved Me,” the car was an absurd Lotus Esprit that turned into a submarine (many Lotuses have trouble running in the rain, let alone submerged) and when Moore dried out he drove a Lotus Esprit Turbo in 1981’s “For Your Eyes Only” equipped with the most spiteful theft prevention system ever imagined that detonated the car when the villiains tried to break in.
Incidentally, Elon Musk of Tesla fame bought Bond’s Lotus Esprit submarine car at auction in 2013 for $1 million and claimed it was the inspiration for the Tesla Cyber Truck. No comment.
Meanwhile, back at Sir Sean Connery’s estate, according to his son, Jason, the original (and still best, in my opinion) Bond enjoyed owning his own DB5 for no other reason than he loved the car.
The family has committed to donating a significant portion of the proceeds of the sale to the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund. To sweeten the pot, longtime friend and fellow Scotsman Sir Jackie Stewart, multiple world championship racing driver, will be offering a ride with the winning bidder.
When the gavel dropped in Monterey, Calif., the final sale price of Connery’s DB5 was $2.2 million — or around $400,000 over the estimate. I don’t know what the British government is paying their spies these days, but I think even James Bond would be walking home from this auction. Maybe there’s an AMC Hornet out there that would fit 007’s budget.
