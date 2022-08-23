aston

The Aston Martin DB5 first found fame as a Bond car in "Goldfinger." (COURTESY PHOTO)

In a case of life imitating art, the late Sean Connery’s personal 1964 Aston Martin DB5 has been auctioned off by his family. No, this isn’t the famous DB5 first featured in the James Bond movie “Goldfinger” with all the spy gadgets, like the ability to spew oil out the back (which I never thought was a big deal since I’ve had plenty of oil-spewing cars) or machine guns behind the headlights (now, those would be handy) or a passenger ejection seat (a feature I would eagerly option given the choice).

Nor was it the DB5 from the 007 film “Thunderball” — that car sold at a 2019 auction for $6.4 million.

