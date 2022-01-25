Godzilla beat King Kong last year: Toyota Motor Corp. outsold General Motors on GM’s home turf, the U.S. market. It is the first time since 1931, when GM overtook Ford in sales, that GM has not led U.S. auto sales for a full year. Toyota sold 2.332 million vehicles here last year, while GM sold only 2.218 million.
You can chalk up this statistic as another automotive milestone for 2021, which shouldn’t raise any eyebrows. Seems like every time some new bit of data is released relating to the auto industry, some record is broken or average is raised. Most automakers are just tilting at windmills, while consumers, the ones responsible for many of these records, bear the brunt of the impact.
The year 2020 saw the General sell 2.55 million cars in the U.S., while Toyota managed 2.11 million sales here, and Ford rounded out the top 3 with 2.04 million U.S. sales. For GM, that represents a drop of 13 percent in U.S. sales in 2021 with a whopping 43 percent sales decline in the 4th quarter of last year while Toyota was up 10 percent in overall U.S. sales during the same time period.
It’s no secret the whole industry has been affected by the microchip shortage, which dramatically slowed or in some cases even stopped production lines.
This has forced many automakers to focus on more profitable vehicles which might not be the same as sales leaders. In GM’s case, they’ve consciously prioritized money-making trucks over cars where volume fleet sales for, say rental car companies, are still suffering from shortages.
Toyota has been humble about its new role as U.S. sales leader with Senior Vice President Jack Hollis saying that “being No. 1 is never a focus or priority.”
It’s been speculated that Toyota’s effective handling of the chip shortage helped it achieve this accomplishment as much as anything.
Toyota has no plans to use its U.S. sales lead in any kind of marketing campaign and doesn’t feel this position is even sustainable as supplies normalize.
For GM’s part, spokesman Jim Cain pointed out its strong sales year, emphasizing pickups and SUVs as profitability drivers and forecasts improving sales as semiconductor supply catches up to demand, adding, “I wouldn’t rush out if I were (Toyota) and get a ‘We’re No. 1’ tattoo.”
GM's shift towards profitability rather than volume was also evident in CEO Mary Barra’s decision to exit weaker markets like Europe and Russia.
There’s no doubt the chip shortage has been exacerbated by COVID-19 but the situation is a self-fulfilling prophecy as manufacturers compete to equip their vehicles with the most tech features possible.
The industry refers to this as “feature bloat,” but apparently this is what the majority of consumers want — or maybe it’s just where automakers are guiding the market.
We’re not talking about the relatively common gadgets like lane departure control or adaptive cruise control or any of the other many features a lot of us turn off, but some real cutting-edge stuff like Panasonic’s augmented reality head-up display with eye tracking, or BMW’s future technology that will allow owners to change the exterior color of their cars and display digital art inside which passengers can admire when they’re not watching the rear 31-inch Theatre Screen with built-in Amazon Fire TV.
Intel plans to market its subsidiaries Mobileye supercomputer specifically designed to provide autonomous driving capability to consumer vehicles.
I know, everyone says they don’t want a vehicle to drive them around, but how many of us take our eyes off the road for even a brief moment of distraction. Autonomous mode could keep us safe during these times. Then again, how far a stretch is it from there to watching a movie while the computer does the dirty work of driving? It’s a slippery slope.
This is just some of the latest vehicle tech displayed at CES 2022 (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas.
Bosch expects double-digit annual growth in automotive software until 2030 and today’s mid to high level vehicle already involves around 100 million lines of computer code.
BMW was a big player at CES 2022 displaying the iX M60, an EV turning out 610 horsepower, 811 pound-feet of torque, a range of 280 miles and a 0-to-60 time of 3.6 seconds. It won’t come cheap, at a cost of $106,095, but compared to the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV with 664 horsepower, 780 pound-feet of torque, capable of towing 10,000 pounds and carrying 1,300 pounds in the bed and, of course, equipped with a 17-inch infotainment screen, 10 electrical outlets and Super Cruise — GM’s baby step into autonomous driving features, with a price tag of $105,000, the future is looking, not just tech heavy, but expensive.
Some of these whiz-bang gadgets aren’t new, they’re just expanded. Amazon Fire TV is already available in the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer and soon to be integrated in Ford and Lincoln products along with Volvo getting built in YouTube access and general expansion of the Android Automotive Operating System infotainment hardware in many vehicles.
It might be a couple more years before GM retakes the U.S. sales lead from Toyota, but regardless, it looks like there’s no going back to a simpler time.
