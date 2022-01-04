The 1956 New York International Auto Show took place in December of that year. For the first time it was held at the Coliseum and the word “International” was added to reflect the rising popularity of European cars. Another bit of international flair was introduced at that show with the 1957 Ford Ranchero making its debut appearance in public at the NYIAS.
OK, the Ranchero itself may not be an international player, but the concept of a car-based pickup had been widely accepted in Australia since Ford designer Lew Brandt melded a bed with the body of a 1934 sedan creating the Ute, in response to a pig farmer who wanted a vehicle he could drive to church on Sundays and haul pigs on Mondays. The Utility, or Ute, sold well overseas for years and remains a popular vehicle in many counties.
Here in the U.S., the new Ranchero was a fresh face and a new concept. Based on the full-sized Ford Ranch wagon, it featured a reinforced bed grafted to the front clip and driver’s compartment of the wagon forming an integrated design that flowed seamlessly from car to truck.
Using the slogan, “More than a car, more than a truck,” initial sales were strong enough to prompt General Motors to respond with its own Chevrolet offering, the El Camino.
Interestingly, both companies chose Spanish names, Ford’s Ranchero translating to “rancher” and Chevy’s El Camino meaning “the road” or “the way." Perhaps Ford was building off its Ranch wagon name and Chevy was trying to piggyback on Ford’s popularity, but there’s no evidence, just my own speculation.
Somewhat out of character, Chrysler Corp. didn’t take up the car-truck gauntlet right away, leaving the market to Ford and GM. Three decades later, Chrysler finally introduced its version of this specialty vehicle with the two-year only Dodge Rampage and Plymouth Scamp. These downsized, front-wheel-drive versions were based on the Chrysler L-Platform, Dodge Omni 024 and Plymouth Horizon, but their main competition were the likes of the VW Rabbit Pickup or “Caddy” and the Subaru Brat, both small car-based integrated-cab and -bed pickups.
American Motors Corp., rounding out the “Big 4” U.S.-based automakers of the era, experimented with a Hornet-based car-truck mashup named the Cowboy in the late 1960s but by then AMC was bleeding financially and had limited funds for a new model. As time dragged on, the concept was abandoned as the market shifted and production capacity was given to popular hatchback models. The potential of their recently acquired Jeep brand to fill the various pickup truck roles sealed the Cowboy’s fate.
Meanwhile, the Ranchero followed the market trends, eventually downsizing to a small vehicle based on the Falcon before rebounding to a midsized offering built on the Fairlane, then the Torino, before ending production with the LTD II-based Ranchero from 1977-79, the seventh and final generation.
The genesis of the Chevrolet El Camino was the full-sized Chevrolet Brookwood station wagon, which had just undergone a redesign, and the newly styled rear fenders with their pronounced fins and raked-back windshield, along with a menu of options from drivetrains to interiors, drove sales for its 1959 introduction to figures well above the Ranchero. From there, GM built the El Camino on the Chevelle mid-sized body platform, which was the platform for all future El Caminos.
In 1971, GMC brought forth its version, oddly called the Sprint, in breaking with the Spanish naming convention, which was no more than an El Camino with different badges and trim but gave GMC truck dealers an option in this market segment.
With the introduction of the final generation introduced in 1978, GMC returned to south of the border, renaming its version Caballero or "gentleman" in Spanish. The Caballero, along with its stablemate, the El Camino, quietly rode off into the sunset in 1987.
Despite the popularity of the Ute worldwide, the car-based pickup never really caught on in the U.S. Although Ford was the first through the gate with its Ranchero, the relative popularity of the El Camino saw its name become a generic descriptor of the segment.
The way automakers are recycling names, we might just see an electric El Camino in the future. El Electricidad?
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
