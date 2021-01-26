The year 2020 was a notable one for an entire list of previously unfathomable reasons. Among them, it marks the first time in history that the average price of a new vehicle in the U.S exceeded $40,000. That’s right, the average price.
So, for every sub-$20,000 Nissan Versa sold, a $60,000-plus Silverado went out the door for that average to work out. This is an oversimplification, of course, but you get the idea. Financing incentives were still available for those with good credit, and the average borrowed amount was $35,373 with cash down payment of $4,734 and an average loan term of 70 months at 4.6 percent APR, resulting in a $581 monthly payment.
According to Cox Automotive — parent company of Kelley Blue Book, Autotrader and one of the largest dealer auction houses as well as Edmunds, the auto valuation service — the $40,000 benchmark was breached during the last quarter of last year.
While a pandemic and an economy trashed by unemployment might seem an odd time for the average price of new cars to escalate, there are some plausible explanations.
The economy struggled, but the stock market was robust, and most who could afford a new car, particularly a higher-end new car, were still in a position to buy. COVID-19 curtailed travel and vacations, and some consumers used that surplus discretionary spending to opt for an upmarket new vehicle.
As expensive as many of these vehicles seem, dealers were bargaining as they do at the end of the year to move them along. No one wants a 2020 model on the lot in 2021. In fact, fewer vehicles sold even as the average price climbed, and climb it did — up 9.4 percent from the same time the previous year.
Another reason for the climb in prices is the continuing trend of SUV and pickup popularity. These vehicles, especially when equipped with the latest gadgets and features, push average prices up. Fifty percent of the vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2020 were SUVs; 20 percent were pickups; and these numbers are projected to rise this year as the trend continues.
Not only are there enough consumers out there with $40k to spend on an “average” vehicle — apparently there are some with just a bit more. Bentley, the luxury brand once considered the downscale Rolls-Royce, now wholly owned by Volkswagen, had a banner year, with a record 11,206 sales. I know, that’s not many cars, but when you consider that their entry-level Bentayga Hybrid SUV sells for a base price of $156,900, the seemingly limited volume makes a bit more sense.
Traditional Bentley buyers might be more inclined to choose the W12-powered Flying Spur sedan at a base price of $198,725, not the price range that will keep most of us awake at night fretting over choosing the right color.
Even if the buyer saved the $2,725 destination charge and picked it up at the factory, once travel restrictions are eased, this is still a limited, though apparently viable and lucrative market.
With the cost of new cars climbing, used cars are keeping pace. The average price of a used car in the U.S. is now $27,689, with buyers putting down an average $3,283. That kind of money will likely buy a couple-year-old lease termination or a certified pre-owned from a new car dealer’s front line, and although a used vehicle, is still current and relevant, considering evolving technology and styling.
That’s not to say there aren’t choices. There are still a handful of new cars that sell for under $20,000 — just don’t look for a new truck or SUV in that price range. Still, for a commuter or errand runner, one of these vehicles might fit the bill and offer the added piece of mind of a factory warranty.
Decent used cars can be purchased for a range of prices, though blue book values have actually risen — notable, considering during a typical year, depreciation is expected. The lower volume of new car sales also had an effect on the used car market, with more drivers hanging onto their old cars, limiting the availability and selection of vehicles and shifting some spending to service and repairs.
Over time, pandemic-related market effects will ease, but I doubt average new car prices will ever decrease substantially below their new threshold.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
