December marks the 75th anniversary of the Maine Turnpike. It is a boon to those commuters and travelers who enjoy high-speed travel but also the bane of those same drivers who continue to pay the tolls 40 years after the revenue bonds used to finance the road were supposed to be eliminated.
Maine’s turnpike was conceived in 1941, a year after the first turnpike in the nation, Pennsylvania’s, was opened; however, World War II interrupted the legislators’ plans, and construction was delayed until 1945.
Finally opened to traffic on Dec. 13, 1947, the first “mile a minute” superhighway in New England and the first in the world to be constructed of asphalt, connected Kittery on the border of New Hampshire to Portland.
Prior to this 47 miles of new road, the most direct route between Kittery and Portland was coastal Route 1 to the east, which could take up to half a day to travel the distance, delaying the transit of goods and slowing progress into the northern reaches of the state.
Today, 38 states have at least one turnpike, and most were funded with the promise of vanishing tolls.
Unfortunately, few if any states, ever willingly took their hands out of the cookie jar once they tasted the easy money generated by toll roads.
Turnpike, itself an odd name, comes from the Middle English "turnpyke," which was a spiked barrier across a road that blocked access until toll was paid. Today’s tolls aren’t quite so draconian but still they exist, prompting toll roads to adopt the name.
In addition to the convenience of a high-speed road, the Maine Turnpike was conceived to offer round-the-clock services like roadside assistance, gasoline availability, service areas, eateries and, of course, toll booths. The Maine State Police dedicated Troop G to patrol the auto road and continues to do so.
The first turnpike service area was constructed in 1948, the Kennebunk Travel Plaza and featured, appropriately, a Howard Johnson’s restaurant. A million and a half vehicles traveled the Maine Turnpike in that first year.
In 1954, the Maine Turnpike was extended 66 miles to Augusta, the state capital. Two years later, the superhighway was extended to the Canadian border and the entire road became Route 95, the final stretch being financed by the International Highway Act.
Over the first four years of the turnpike’s existence, its popularity grew and revenues increased by 160 percent. The bond debt used to build the road was retired ahead of schedule.
This interesting tidbit of information was proudly broadcast on a professionally produced video — which I can only assume was financed by tolls — that the Maine Turnpike produced to relay the history of the auto road and celebrate its anniversary. All very impressive. But it does beg the question of why we’re still paying tolls to travel the road.
Once the turnpike was paid for, responsibility for the road was supposed to revert to the Maine DOT, but later in the video, it’s explained by blaming higher gas prices, caused by the OPEC oil embargo in the early 1970s, reducing the consumers' purchase of gas and thereby producing a shortfall in gas taxes, which I infer, continues more than half a century hence.
Rather than “saddle” the DOT with the burden of the turnpike, and with the realization that out-of-state drivers were funding half the road through tolls, the Maine Legislature voted to keep the tolls.
In a role reversal, instead of the DOT paying to maintain the road, the Maine Turnpike pays the DOT 25 percent of its revenue or $4.7 million, whichever is greater. Call me a skeptic, but I read that as mismanagement of the DOT budget and the ability to pass legislation to milk the turnpike cash cow in perpetuity. To date, the turnpike has transferred a quarter-billion dollars to the Maine DOT.
As an alternative to ending the tolls over the years, the administration has simply invested to make it more convenient to pay them.
In 1997, Trans Pass electronic toll-paying went into effect. Now known as EZ Pass, high-speed tolls have been erected to, perhaps partly lessen the driver’s awareness of the penalty paid for driving on the turnpike and to make it more convenient for drivers to pay, and the Turnpike to collect.
As electric vehicles push down the gas tax, it will need to be replaced with some form of funding. Tolls may be the answer to that deficit, but that’s a can of worms for another column.
Despite continued tolls, there’s no doubt the Maine Turnpike has served for the good of drivers and visitors alike in the Great State of Maine for 75 years. Happy anniversary.
Ten years ago, around this time, I pitched the idea of an automotive column to the then-editor of this newspaper.
The late Bart Bachman asked me to submit a piece as an example. Really? He wanted me to write something? I wasn’t sure it would go much beyond a quick email and a concept. OK, I had done some writing in college and even majored in journalism for a semester, between engineering and undecided, so it being December, I put together a column on winter preparation for your car with some driving tips for good measure.
To my surprise, he published it. Bart then asked me to come up with a name for a regular column, and “Wheels” seemed to capture the vibe.
What began as a biweekly column evolved into a weekly piece and a decade later, here we are.
I’ve been fortunate to have an outlet for my ramblings and the flexibility to write whatever comes to mind, related to the world of transportation. I’ve been known to stretch those boundaries a bit, but I hope my column has been entertaining and maybe a little educational.
I’ve been a car guy my whole life.
I met my wife of 32 years, partner and bestie when I was working at a Porsche, Audi, VW dealership in Natick, Mass., (they also sold Lotus and Laforza — how many remember that brand?) in 1987, while going to college nights.
I fixed her diesel Rabbit in the cold parking lot after hours, and the rest is history.
Cars, trucks and motorcycles have always been a passion and a hobby, but more than that, they provided fun and added to the household income while raising a family.
Today, it would be a side hustle flipping cars, but back then it was doing what I knew and enjoyed and being fortunate enough to make a few extra bucks in the process.
Fryeburg Motors was the culmination of a lifetime spent dabbling in the field and helping others achieve their automotive dreams before I chose to pursue the opportunity to dive in full-time.
Much has changed over the past decade. Trucks and SUVs have gradually displaced cars. Small engines with timing belts begat engines with timing chains. Turbochargers have replaced large-displacement engines reducing the number of cylinders along with the mindset that there’s no substitute for cubic inches.
Vehicles in general have become more reliable, though as they’ve become more tech-laden, manufacturers reeled in their proprietary software, forcing legislation to allow independent shops to have access to vital information.
Gas prices are still a yoyo, but they don’t seem to fall as far or as often as they used to. Diesel, though less refined than gasoline, improbably costs more than gas, and leading manufacturers like Volkswagen have abandoned a future of diesel engine refinement in favor of electric propulsion.
In fact, diesel was the choice of fuel for most motor vehicles around the world, but is falling out of favor as cities and entire nations put limits or bans on new internal combustion engine sales.
For all the changes and improvements, we continue to struggle with some basics. Cars and trucks still ride on a cushion of air that can catastrophically vacate a tire and leave us stranded with surprising swiftness.
Batteries die when it’s cold and inconvenient, and starters and fuel pumps can fail without warning. Roads heave and crumble and punish suspension components while the silent killer of all things metal, the tin worm or rust, still corrodes the strongest steels turning a once-shiny vehicle to dust, given enough time, moisture and salt. As Neil Young aptly put it, “Rust never sleeps.”
In hindsight, the past 10 years were bumpy but not turbulent, while the next 10 years could prove to be disruptive to the automotive world.
Paradigm shifts to electric vehicles by every major auto manufacturer and a bunch no one ever heard of should stretch the limits of an already slim charging infrastructure and will no doubt prove the vulnerabilities of supply chains as they pertain to battery production.
But through it all, our mobile society will adapt and roll on. For my part, I’ll be around to tell you about it. Here’s to a decade of smooth roads and fast charging.
