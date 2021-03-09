Most people don’t give the U.S. Postal Service a second thought unless they’re waiting for a check to arrive. The USPS is one of those entities that we take for granted — it’s a convenience, like a grocery store with full shelves or any other of the many benefits we enjoy, living in a prosperous society.
But when you think about it, we can scribble a name and address on an envelope, stick on a stamp (that we don’t even have to lick anymore), and for pocket change, that piece of mail will go clear across the country in short order and arrive safely at the door of its intended recipient, all for less than it cost to drive to the post office.
There are a lot of logistics involved in the process of operating such an entity, and a huge part of that system requires transportation.
Since 1987, the USPS has relied on the Grumman LLV or Long Life Vehicle, and I would say they got their money’s worth from them, considering the Long Life they were intended to serve was 24 years. If the earliest LLVs were human, they would be well into midlife crisis with a couple of kids and a mortgage.
Before the LLV, there were other USPS delivery vehicles, that we cleverly referred to as simply mail trucks, from a host of manufacturers. During my childhood, mail was delivered in small hard-top Jeep DJs (Dispatch Jeeps, as opposed to the CJ — Civilian Jeep — that your neighbor drove) series vehicles with sliding doors and right hand drive.
For a time, International Harvester had a contract with the USPS for right-hand drive Scouts and before that, in 1963, Studebaker supplied the USPS with the boxy little Zip Van, named to help promote the new-at-the-time ZIP code system and ingeniously designed to drive while sitting or standing — imagine trying to get away with that today!
There were probably others going back further but my memory doesn’t.
The latest round of delivery vehicles will be known as the NGDV — Next Generation Delivery Vehicle. I guess they used up their creativity by the time they got around to naming their vehicles.
The competition for the LLV replacement took six years, and the list of specifications eventually narrowed the field to Oshkosh Defense as the winner of the initial $482 million contract.
Oshkosh has been around for a long time, building everything from military vehicles to construction equipment. More than 20 years ago, I operated an old Oshkosh plow and sander for a municipality, a refugee from a big airport, and it was already an antique then.
The USPS issued an IDIQ or Indefinite Quantity, contract for 10 years and 50,000-165,000 vehicles. They’ll be low-emission internal combustion powered along with BEVs, or Battery Electric Vehicles. The gas models can be retrofitted with BEV propulsion, when appropriate and expected delivery for the first units is 2023.
These vehicles are purpose-built, and Oshkosh clearly poured all their resources into engineering, leaving styling as an apparent afterthought. They’ll be equipped with features most drivers come to expect in a new vehicle, including cameras, bumper sensors, automatic electronic parking brakes, blind spot warning, forward collision warning, airbags, air conditioning and heat.
Options like heat hardly seem worth mentioning unless your previous vehicle was an LLV. I’m not sure how the sensitivity of the blind spot warning sensors will work to keep it from beeping incessantly, considering the very nature of postal delivery is to drive within inches of hazards like mailboxes.
Form definitely followed function in the design department. I doubt the USPS is going to use the NGDV as a recruiting tool if looking cool while delivering mail is a factor. The body is tall for standing height, and the hood is low for good visibility while the transition between those two features is a wall of glazing known as a windshield that I hope is durable because that expanse of glass looks pretty vulnerable. The wiper blades will need to be measured in yards, not inches, and sunglasses may be a uniform requirement.
Some people think it’s so ugly it’s cute in the same way a bulldog might be endearing (or in this case, a bulldog with a huge forehead) while others probably won’t give it a second thought as long as the eagerly awaited check ends up in their mailbox.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.