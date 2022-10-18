1961_Ford_F100_Styleside_Pickup_(38535907901).jpg

The 1961 Ford F100 Styleside Pickup had the body integrated into the cab, creating a sleek design, increasing cargo capacity and decreasing production costs. But the design created problems when overloading and rough terrain caused that integrated body to twist. (WIKIPEDIA PHOTO)

We’re all familiar with pickup trucks and their various cargo box configurations. There are long beds, short beds, step-side beds and flare-side beds, style-sides and bump-sides, and then there were "Wrongbeds." That's right, they were factory fresh with the wrong beds.

Back in the late 1950s and early '60s, a trend was emerging showing consumers were driving pickup trucks for light duty and less commercial uses. Ford picked up on this and designed their 1961 F150 Styleside pickup to have an "integrated body" as Ford marketing called it.

