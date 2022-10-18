The 1961 Ford F100 Styleside Pickup had the body integrated into the cab, creating a sleek design, increasing cargo capacity and decreasing production costs. But the design created problems when overloading and rough terrain caused that integrated body to twist. (WIKIPEDIA PHOTO)
We’re all familiar with pickup trucks and their various cargo box configurations. There are long beds, short beds, step-side beds and flare-side beds, style-sides and bump-sides, and then there were "Wrongbeds." That's right, they were factory fresh with the wrong beds.
Back in the late 1950s and early '60s, a trend was emerging showing consumers were driving pickup trucks for light duty and less commercial uses. Ford picked up on this and designed their 1961 F150 Styleside pickup to have an "integrated body" as Ford marketing called it.
Rather than a separate bed and cab the integrated pickup had a single piece of steel along the sides of the truck incorporating the cab and bed. The bulkhead of the cargo box was the back of the cab.
Not only did this design look sleek, it provided an additional 16 percent cargo capacity and reduced manufacturing costs due to fewer welds, less sheet metal, fewer body panel stampings, less paint and quicker build time. The general public referred to these trucks as "Unibody" pickups but Unibody was actually a Chrysler trade name.
Today this style isn’t that uncommon. It was used successfully on the Chevy Avalanche, the Honda Ridgeline, even the VW Caddy or Rabbit pickup and the Subaru BRAT. Ford, however, used this configuration without the benefit of a double-wall bedside and in a full 8-foot bed length.
It wasn’t long before these integrated body-on-frame trucks were getting overloaded by the pickup buyers that actually put their trucks to work. Add to the mix of cargo loading bumpy and uneven roads or terrain or the odd railroad crossing and the trucks began to twist but where a conventional pickup had a separation between the bed and cab to absorb flex, the integrated body twist would result in doors popping open or they would bind and not open at all. Some doors wouldn’t shut and latch and body panels rippled and tore.
With seat belts being a rarely chosen option back then an opening door on a twisting truck could be scary. Fortunately, there are no recorded cases of passengers falling out of the cab but there are plenty of urban legends floating around out there.
Ejected riders or not, randomly opening doors or trapped passengers aren’t a great selling feature and Ford realized they needed to do something quickly. They looked no further than their 4x4 heavy-duty pickups that were still manufactured with a traditional separate bed and cab. The Styleside version of the HD trucks continued using the previous model 1957-60 style pickup box which didn’t exactly flow with the new cab design but the corresponding wheelbase made these beds a quick and cheap swap. Still featuring the last model’s character lines, dimensions, and outdated round taillights, they just looked wrong, hence the moniker that stuck, Wrongbed pickups.
Assembly lines were hurriedly modified to separate the F-100 Integrated pickup and adopt the odd-appearing older beds. The mismatched pickups were produced alongside the integrated pickups in 1962 but by mid-1963 the integrated models were absent from the lineup altogether.
The odd pairing of old and new sheet metal didn’t seem to deter Ford pickup consumers from buying the strange-looking trucks. Most truck buyers were concerned with workability rather than aesthetics. The entire Ford light truck line received a complete makeover the year after the integrated body model pickups were dropped yet a Wrongbed still soldiered on in the form of the long-wheelbase pickup with a 9-foot long bed through 1966.
The 1964 pickup redesign got a longer wheelbase forcing Ford to finally design a proper bed to meet the new length and body lines including rugged double-wall construction, ending the Wrongbed era.
Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.