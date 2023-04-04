Another milestone has passed, recently, with barely a ripple in the automotive pond to mark its significance. Stellantis has discontinued the Jeep Cherokee and idled its assembly line in Belvidere, Ill. The Belvidere plant (with an “i”), not to be confused with the 1954-70 Plymouth Belvedere (with an “e”) meaning “beautiful view” in Italian, has been in operation since 1965, originally producing mid-sized Plymouth and Dodge cars but most recently the last generation Jeep Cherokee.

The name itself, perhaps intended to pay homage to, or capture the image of rugged frontier independence has received more forceful push back over the years from the Cherokee Nation who, rightfully, feel using their name to sell a vehicle isn’t culturally sensitive to their heritage. Controversial name notwithstanding, the Jeep Cherokee has been around since 1974, and the second generation 1984-2001 Cherokee has come to define the parameters of the popular smaller SUV.

