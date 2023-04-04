Another milestone has passed, recently, with barely a ripple in the automotive pond to mark its significance. Stellantis has discontinued the Jeep Cherokee and idled its assembly line in Belvidere, Ill. The Belvidere plant (with an “i”), not to be confused with the 1954-70 Plymouth Belvedere (with an “e”) meaning “beautiful view” in Italian, has been in operation since 1965, originally producing mid-sized Plymouth and Dodge cars but most recently the last generation Jeep Cherokee.
The name itself, perhaps intended to pay homage to, or capture the image of rugged frontier independence has received more forceful push back over the years from the Cherokee Nation who, rightfully, feel using their name to sell a vehicle isn’t culturally sensitive to their heritage. Controversial name notwithstanding, the Jeep Cherokee has been around since 1974, and the second generation 1984-2001 Cherokee has come to define the parameters of the popular smaller SUV.
The original Cherokee was produced for 10 years through 1983, and was based on the full sized Jeep Wagoneer platform but it was meant to slot slightly downscale from the Wagoneer and featured two doors rather than four. The first generation Wagoneer had an incredibly long run with virtually no styling upgrades between 1963-91, gaining popularity later in its production run as the Grand Wagoneer. Outfitting this version with power accessories, 4x4, air conditioning, leather interior and vinyl wood grain decals adorning its slab sides made it Grand and was the genesis of the full-sized luxury SUV.
While the first generation Cherokee was a sportier version of the big SUV, and sold well with wide track axles and factory steel fender flares as the Cherokee Chief model or Golden Eagle edition — some with the very 1970s Levi Strauss interiors — the second generation Cherokee set the tone for America’s obsession with the SUV.
The smaller Cherokee, manufacturer body code XJ, was drastically downsized for a more user friendly and economically minded consumer and was constructed on a unibody platform. By their introduction in 1984, gas prices were becoming a concern and smaller vehicles were proliferating but people still wanted vehicles that could tow a reasonable load, carry the family, explore the back country and look good doing it. The Cherokee delivered with its chiseled, squared body lines, aggressive fender flares and tall greenhouse for good visibility and room. Cherokees offered two different four-wheel-drive systems for full-time or part-time 4x4. It was also the first to popularize four doors on a mid-sized SUV at a time when full-sized and downsized Broncos, Blazers and even early 4Runners were still pushing two doors. The first four-door Ford Explorer didn’t debut until 1990 as a 1991 model.
Despite the quick success of the smaller Cherokee and the intent to have it replace the full-sized Grand Wagoneer, demand for the larger version persisted, as American drivers were discovering the status and rugged utility of the older full sized Jeep platform with its thirsty but capable V8 engine.
The new, smaller Cherokee capitalized on its big brother’s renewed popularity, offering an upscale Wagoneer and Wagoneer Limited version, but it was the sportier presence which took its downsized cues from the boxy styling of its big SUV stablemate that won over consumers. This second gen Cherokee XJ became so popular worldwide it was eventually produced in many countries and continued being produced by Beijing Auto Works right through 2014, a full 30 years, virtually unchanged.
Perhaps the most surprising fact regarding the Cherokee XJ and its enduring legacy is that it was originally conceived while Jeep was owned by American Motors Corporation with help from Renault, an AMC partner at the time. The engine that went on to power later refined Cherokees was an AMC derivative of their 232 and larger 258-cubic-inch straight six-cylinder engines, known as the 4.0 liter.
An upscale Grand Cherokee was introduced in 1993, and the original Cherokee XJ got a face lift in 1997 but demand for the original had Jeep continue production of the XJ as the Classic or Sport model through 2001. The Cherokee name then went away for a while in the U.S. market although the Liberty carried the Cherokee moniker outside the U.S. but returned in 2014 carried on a new crossover platform designed in conjunction with Fiat, also owned by Stellantis.
The original Cherokee and its bloodline traced from the first Jeep Wagoneer to the smaller market-defining Cherokee XJ truly set a standard that’s evident on every road in America today. So long, Jeep Cherokee, if history is any guide I’m sure we’ll see improved version of you again, whatever your name.
Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
