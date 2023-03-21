Finding a decent used truck today is as difficult as it was around the beginning of the 20th century. Far fewer trucks were made then, so three brothers, Ray, Robert and Joseph Graham, set out to build their own from existing components.
In 1919, the Graham brothers formalized their concept known as “Truck Builder” and set up a depot that converted existing used cars into trucks. They then took the concept to the next level by producing truck kits, essentially frames, axles, engines and cabs, as partial or complete as the customer wanted.
Some customers would use their own components from various pieces of equipment or machinery to complete the truck. Today, a truck in this stage of assembly is known as a “glider kit,” but back then, it was an economical way to get a truck into service.
Across town, two brothers, John and Horace Dodge, were enjoying the success of their growing car company, Dodge Bros., but also recognized their lack of an offering in the truck market. The Dodge brothers, themselves brilliant engineers, actually helped Henry Ford refine his moving assembly line. Their first large automotive contract was to guide Ransom Eli Olds (of Oldsmobile and REO Speedwagon fame) in mass-producing a car. Dodge Bros. cars were well-engineered and built to a high standard by well-paid and well-treated workers.
As the Graham brothers standardized their product, they began purchasing new components like engines and transmissions from established manufacturers, and soon they were in the new truck business as Graham Bros. Trucks. By 1921, due to high quality and an excellent reputation, the Grahams settled on Dodge parts. You don’t have to look far to see where this is going.
By now, both Dodge brothers had passed away, and Frederick J. Haynes was president of the Dodge Brothers Co. Haynes quickly spotted an opportunity to enter the lucrative truck market without disrupting the successful Dodge Bros. assembly lines, and Graham Bros. agreed to use only Dodge engines and drive trains. Soon, Graham Bros. Trucks were sold exclusively through Dodge Bros. dealerships, effectively adding a truck line to the Dodge Bros. catalog.
The year 1925 saw the Graham brothers sell a controlling interest in their company to the Dodge Bros. Co., and by 1926, Graham Bros. Trucks was a wholly owned subsidiary of Dodge Bros. with manufacturing plants in Evansville, Ind., and Stockton, Calif.
Ray Graham became general manager, brother Joseph took on the role of vice president of manufacturing, and brother Robert was sales manager of the entire Dodge Bros. company.
But the Graham brothers weren’t happy occupying a corner office and soon got the itch to get back into automobile manufacturing. By 1927, they had acquired Paige Motor Co. along with its parent, the Paige-Detroit Motor Co., and the name was officially changed to Graham-Paige in 1928.
After 1930, their cars carried the Graham moniker alone, though the name Graham-Paige continued on the company banner and on their commercial trucks, a market for which the Graham brothers originally helped define.
Also in 1928, Walter P. Chrysler acquired Dodge, bringing it under his Chrysler corporate umbrella and along with it, Graham Bros. Trucks, which by 1930 would be known as Dodge trucks. Today, they are a stand-alone brand again called Ram owned by Stellantis after Chrysler Corp bounced around, in and out of bankruptcy and through various mergers and sales.
Graham-Paige soldiered on, though as with other manufacturers trying to forge ahead during this time period, the headwinds of the Depression following the October 1929 stock market crash put the brakes on sales.
Still, the resilient Graham brothers managed to create some noteworthy cars and trucks. If the Graham brothers are all but a footnote in the saga of the American automobile, their legacy still lives on in the Ram truck line.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
