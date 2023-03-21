Graham_Paige_612_Tourer,_1929.jpg

A 1929 Graham Paige 612 Tourer was one of many noteworthy cars and trucks made by the Graham brothers, who started a company in the 1910s creating kits to convert cars into trucks. (WIKIPEDIA PHOTO)

Finding a decent used truck today is as difficult as it was around the beginning of the 20th century. Far fewer trucks were made then, so three brothers, Ray, Robert and Joseph Graham, set out to build their own from existing components.

In 1919, the Graham brothers formalized their concept known as “Truck Builder” and set up a depot that converted existing used cars into trucks. They then took the concept to the next level by producing truck kits, essentially frames, axles, engines and cabs, as partial or complete as the customer wanted.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.