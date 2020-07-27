The nascent auto industry relied on rubber as much as steel, but rubber was a resource unavailable in the United States.
Automakers like Henry Ford with his burgeoning and innovative assembly lines required vast material stockpiles to feed the machine. Ford, a brilliant industrialist and businessman, was always looking to build his empire, and to that end, control of people and products was paramount.
Ford was more than an industrialist. He was ingrained with an ego and hubris to rival his mechanical prowess. Outwardly generous, he created the $5-a-day wage for his workers in 1914, more than double the average pay at the time. In exchange, he demanded professional and personal dedication from his workers who were overseen by the Ford “Service Department,” a euphemistic name for his security force, which was responsible for keeping the union out and Ford revered.
Henry Ford had a vision of a utopian society, and his need for rubber gave him the excuse to embark on his passion. In 1928, Ford purchased 5,625 square miles of land in the Amazon jungle from Brazil and named it Fordlandia.
Here, he envisioned a great sociological achievement where he could implement his principals, while growing rubber trees on a scale unseen. Synthetic rubber was not yet invented leaving the raw material for tires, bushings, hoses and seals to the production of natural rubber harvesting.
An American town slowly grew from the nearly uninhabitable jungle, as Ford invested huge sums of money on materials and equipment sent to Fordlandia via the Amazon and Tapajos Rivers by ship. Indigenous people as well as personnel from America were sent to create an idealized Midwestern town, complete with a hospital designed by noted architect Albert Kahn, an 18-hole golf course and tennis courts, 30 miles of paved roads with lighted concrete sidewalks, swimming pools, parks with monuments, dance and movie halls, a church, school, cafeteria, water tower and fire hydrants, and neighborhoods of tidy bungalows for Ford executives and managers called Vilia Americana and separate housing for Brazilian workers with street names like Hillside, Riverside, Main and Palm Avenue.
Henry Ford demanded behavior from his people consistent with his view of utopia including regular exercise and gardening, the strict prohibition of alcohol and dietary restrictions.
Skilled workers lived and ate separately from laborers and often, along with drinking that went on regardless of Ford’s wishes, fighting and cultural clashes erupted. One particularly gruesome uprising saw full–scale rioting and destruction of many buildings and equipment, forcing Ford management to flee Fordlandia by boat. Eventually, Juan Trippe, Pan Am Airways president and friend of Ford, flew in Brazilian military personnel to retake control of the city and by 1930, peace returned, though drinking was never really eradicated.
In addition to the town's infrastructure and facilities, there were warehouses and workshops, a sawmill and a production factory for the manufacture of rubber. Remember the rubber? That was the reason Ford ostensibly began this entire venture.
Henry Ford was distrustful of experts and eschewed historical evidence, instead relying on his own intuition, sometimes with disastrous results. Despite advice from botanists who understood it was impossible to grow rubber trees in a plantation setting, trees were planted and as predicted, were soon stricken with blight and fungi that spread quickly in the closely spaced environment. Ford’s ignorance of industrializing rubber tree farming actually accelerated the decline of the plants by setting up the ideal scenario for the existence of caterpillars and parasites to thrive.
Nevertheless, Ford supported his grand social and agricultural experiment by pouring money and effort into Fordlandia for a full decade before World War II broke out and all industrial efforts were shifted to war production.
By the time the war ended, Henry Ford was in poor health and his son, Henry Ford II, took over management of the company. Synthetic rubber and more economical sources of natural rubber were then available, and Ford severed ties with Fordlandia, selling the entire parcel of land back to the government of Brazil in 1945 at a huge loss.
No Ford car was ever made using rubber from Fordlandia. Years of decay and disuse took its toll on the buildings and equipment left behind but in time, squatters moved in and began to fix up some of the houses and clean up the town.
Ironically, Fordlandia is more successful today than in its intended heyday though only as a ramshackle town of around 2,000 residents rather than the imagined industrial American city in the Amazon.
Nearly a century later, the bones of Fordlandia endure. As one current resident said, “The Americans had no idea about rubber but they knew how to build things to last.”
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
