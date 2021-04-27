Barn finds are the current craze in the world of collectibles, a term encompassing any original vehicle found in a barn or really, any hidden-away space like an old garage, basement, workshop or even attic.
The excitement of coming across a classic or antique covered in dust, hidden from daylight, untouched, unseen and largely forgotten is often noteworthy, and many discoverers chronicle their cherished find, the passing of time adding to its legacy.
While finding a car in an attic is improbable, finding an airplane in an attic is not only possible, it was a reality that came to light several years ago during the appraisal of an estate in Beverly, Mass., and fortuitously identified by a local museum curator.
To be accurate, the airplane wasn’t fully intact but consisted of 84 individual unused parts, including critical spars, struts and ribs.
What makes this group of unassembled parts compelling is they were made by the Curtis Aeroplane Co. in 1909, just six years after the first powered flight and at a time when a bunch of airplane parts was about as close as most would get to an actual airplane.
We all know the story of Orville and Wilbur Wright who managed powered flight on the dunes of Kitty Hawk, N.C., in 1903, but following their successful achievement, the brothers spent a great deal of their time protecting their invention through registering and defending patents.
Glenn Curtiss, on the other hand, was more focused on bringing flight to the masses and worked to openly innovate aircraft design. Born in 1878, Curtiss was a daredevil who, like his contemporaries the Wright brothers, got his mechanical start building bicycles before going on to race motorcycles and in the process setting a speed record of 136 mph on a V-8 motorcycle of his own design in 1907. He had aptitude and skill that allowed him to use materials at hand to overcome obstacles and the ability to implement his solutions.
Curtiss continued to be an innovator in the aircraft industry until his death in 1930. The year prior, the Curtiss Aeroplane and Motor Co. merged with fellow aviation pioneers and rivals the Wright Aeronautical Co. to form the Curtiss-Wright Co., which still exists today specializing as an “integrated and market-facing global diversified industrial company with a focus on advanced technologies for demanding applications in the worldwide aerospace, energy, industrial and defense markets” according to their website. A far cry from tinkering on bicycles.
In 1909, Curtiss sold his aeroplane, popularly known as the “Pusher” for the configuration of the engine and propeller mounted behind the pilot, in kit and assembled form. As most burgeoning aviators were learning their craft and gaining experience, these early aircraft generally ended as splinters in a hole in the ground which made this discovery all the more significant.
The recovered original parts, still wrapped in Boston Globe newspaper pages from 1915 comprise much of the wing structure which, in early aviation was the most important feature of a flying machine. Together, these parts, when assembled during a 2 year restoration — which was completed in 2015, a century after being placed in storage — along with period correct items that were missing completed the only surviving original 1909 Curtiss Pusher.
Power for the newly assembled Pusher was provided by an original Curtiss OX-5 engine built in 1918 under license by Willys Morrow Company of Elmira, N.Y., and itself, found in the basement of a home in Pennsylvania still wrapped in muslin. A distinguished find all on its own. The OX-5 propelled the Pusher to a 30 mph cruise speed.
The Curtiss Pusher or Model D incorporated refinements such as ailerons — developed by Curtiss for directional control and still in use today as opposed to Wright’s wing warping approach — and became the first airplane sold in volume. Customers included the U.S. military and it was the first design to launch and land on a ship.
So how did these parts come to rest in an attic in Beverly, Mass.? The most probable story is a 19-year-old member of the Sturtevant family, wealthy founders and manufacturers of heating and cooling systems around the turn of the 20th century, went to France after leaving his studies at Harvard. There he met Glenn Curtiss in Reims and upon returning to the U.S., bought a Pusher kit which he never completed.
By 1915 and with aviation advancing quickly, young Mr. Sturtevant gave up on assembling the obsolete Model D and rolled up the parts in newspaper for protection before placing them in the attic to be forgotten.
This rare 1909 Curtiss Pusher now resides in the hands of a collector, in restored and flying condition, housed at the American Heritage Museum of the Collings Foundation in Stow, Mass., just 28 miles west of the home where the kit was forgotten.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.