Most new inventions invest little energy on style. Form follows function until the product is proven, and so it was with the automobile. Early cars had a simple engine cover, seat, wheels and tires with open fenders to protect the occupants from flying mud and debris. Lighting was added as it became necessary and eventually a roof, windscreen and side glazing.
As products evolved, excessive style eventually reached its zenith during the American Futurism period of the 1950s, and not just with cars. This was a time of optimism when the likes of Raymond Loewy and Brooks Stevens were adding their touch to everything from locomotives to toasters, while automotive designers like Harley Earl and Virgil Exner were adding fins and chrome to anything with wheels.
Art Deco slotted into the era between banal designs and the space age, and no other vehicle burst onto the scene during that period with a better reason for success and worse timing than the Chrysler and DeSoto Airflow sedans.
The Airflow was a tour de force of style and engineering introduced in 1934, to a world still simmering from the Great Depression. It was intended to bring the DeSoto brand upscale recognition while solidifying the reputation of Chrysler entering its second decade extant.
Chrysler engineers, holdovers from the Maxwell Motor Co., from which the Chrysler Corp. sprouted in 1925, and brought from the ailing Willys-Overland and Studebaker, wanted to explore design improvements through streamlining. Walter Chrysler obliged by authorizing the use of the first wind tunnel in automotive testing overseen by a guy who learned a little something about aerodynamics during his career named Orville Wright.
By all accounts, the Airflow should have been a runaway success incorporating improvements in nearly every facet of automotive design and manufacturing, some of which are still in use today. As its name implied, the slippery, integrated shape along with advanced engineering was a radical departure from any production vehicle hence.
The Airflow was the first American car with a modified unit-body construction on a welded space frame. It had 40 times more structural rigidity than its competitors and was well balanced with nearly 50/50 weight distribution for precise handling. The engine was pushed forward 20 inches for better leg room and safer crash conditions and allowed the rear seat to be mounted ahead of the rear axle for more passenger comfort and true three-across rear seating.
The Airflow was promoted as creatively as it was engineered. At the Chicago World’s Fair, its stability and handling were demonstrated by an Illinois State Police trooper shooting out one of its tires at speed while the car safely maneuvered to a stop.
At the Pennsylvania State Fair, an Airflow was pushed off 110-foot cliff and then driven away to show how rugged the unit-body construction was. An Airflow set a record achieving 21.4 mpg when driven from New York to San Francisco and averaged 86.2 mph on a 2,000-mile closed course over 24 hours. The press loved the Airflow, and it proved to be superior to nearly every other vehicle on the road and on the drawing board.
Unfortunately, all those advancements required changes to the manufacturing process, and that led to delays. The enthusiasm of early adopters cooled and along with it the hype among the public. Customers became impatient and drifted to other showrooms while waiting for deliveries.
Also, with the Great Depression still fresh in consumer’s minds, people were looking for tried and true products that gave the impression of stability. Taking a chance on a complex vehicle that was so radically different wasn’t a strong motivator and the roughly 20 percent savings on a more conventional car readily available elsewhere was a more attractive option.
Chrysler sales lagged by half of those of competing makes. DeSoto, which had nothing more common to offer, saw sales dive during a time of industry growth. Management quickly backpedaled, toning down the modern Art Deco styling of the Airflow, including replacing the sublime waterfall grille with a more sedate unit in 1935.
A more traditional model called the Airstream was added to the lineup that same year which included some of the Airflow's styling cues but built using less expensive body-on-frame construction. The Airstream outsold the Airflow by 3 to 1 in its two years of production.
By 1937, Chrysler management had thrown in the towel on the Airflow, ending its short four-year run. Future Chrysler designer Virgil Exner summed it up best when he said, “Timing is everything. You can be just as wrong by being too soon with an idea as being too late.”
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.