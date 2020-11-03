We’re all familiar with new car dealerships. Ever more sleek and glitzy, they’re constantly evolving to reflect the image of their brand, often leaving the franchisee to bend to the will of the manufacturer or risk losing exclusive distribution rights.
Some vehicle producers have tried to balk this model over the years, though doing so has resulted in most states enacting laws requiring new vehicles be sold through franchised dealers. The reasons are complex but ostensibly written to the benefit of the consumer. Local new car dealers are better able to cater to the car buyer than a large conglomerate, and individual dealerships foster competition that would be lost on a large corporation serving a world market. Additionally, each state has specific taxation and registration requirements that are handled through the dealership along with warranty claims and service work. Used car volume could become logistically unwieldy if handled on a national rather than local level as well.
Still, early on there were automakers who tried to streamline the consumer experience and as recently as several years ago, Tesla made efforts to peddle their fully electric cars through the a partnership with the Nordstrom department store chain.
Department stores were the dominant retail outlets during the mid-20th century, and Crosley made an effort to sell their small cars at Macy’s alongside their household appliances. Measuring just 48 inches wide, they were designed to fit through standard commercial store front doors and assembled in back rooms. This novel sales model has shortcomings, mostly related to post sale issues, including service and repair work, which is why the majority of Crosleys were sold through distributorships at gas stations and repair garages.
Sears, Roebuck & Co. took a slightly different approach. They already had market share and impressive product offerings through their retail stores and renowned catalog, so adding a budget minded vehicle was a natural fit. Introduced in 1951, the Allstate, an exclusive Sears brand, was a thinly disguised Kaiser-Frazer Henry J automobile wearing badging created by Alex Tremulis, the designer responsible for the controversial but significant Tucker automobile before going to work styling Fords. Power, as in the standard Henry J, was supplied by in-line flathead engines cast with the Allstate name but conceived by Willys, maker of the original Jeep. The Allstate name also adorned items like spark plugs, batteries, and other parts sold as spares through Sears.
Auto manufacturers weren’t the only transportation producer looking to take advantage of a strong distribution model, aircraft makers were also looking to cash in on a perceived post-war civil aviation boom. The two-seat Ercoupe manufactured by ERCO — Engineering and Research Corp. — was also available at Macy’s in New York, around the same time as the Crosley.
These small, personal aircraft were designed to be flown by novices and incorporated simple, interconnected controls making them spin-proof and relatively easy to take off and land. They were marketed to families and commuters alike, purchased through the store with a $998 deposit with the balance covered on the “Cash-Time” payment plan, and delivered at a nearby airport.
Designed by aeronautical authority Fred Weick, who later went on to design the Piper Cherokee line of general Aviation aircraft that are still in production today, the Ercoupe was a robust design with many forward-thinking features including a metal fuselage and a nose wheel that steered on the ground via the control yoke — like a car — at a time when most small planes were still tail-draggers steered on the ground by rudder pedals and controlled by a joystick.
Piper aircraft were also available for a short time in Mandel’s department store in Chicago and Wanamaker’s department store in New York, though neither came close to the Ercoupe’s aggressive marketing plan or designed safety and simplicity of operation.
While there were plenty of returning pilots following World War II, the personal aircraft boom never materialized.
The Ercoupe, however, continued to fly and by some notable pilots, including Sam Walton who is rumored to have sited his early Walmart stores one Ercoupe flight leg apart, and John Travolta, who began building his considerable aviation resume in his Ercoupe. Even today, the Ercoupe benefits from an active group of supportive enthusiasts.
For a time, you could get nearly anything at a department store, even a plane or automobile. As shopping venues increasingly become virtual, perhaps that time will come again.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
