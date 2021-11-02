CONWAY — A landmark in Jackson — The Wentworth: A Country Inn of 1 Carter Notch Road — was sold Oct. 18.
Based on the transfer tax, the selling price of the land and building works out to be $9.5 million, which means that the final sales price would have been greater than that to also include other items such as furniture, fixtures and other items.
According to commercial real estate website LoopNet.com, the property’s land assessment value is $891,000 and its improvements assessment is $5,838,100, giving it a total assessment of $6,730,100.
The sale of the 59,000-square-foot 19th-century inn and 8.54-acre property was brokered by Earle Wason of Portsmouth-based Wason Hospitality Associates.
The Wentworth was sold by longtime owner Eleanor “Ellie” M. Koeppel to Tim Brett of Boston-based Atlantic Equity Partners and partners.
Koeppel did post a farewell video on Facebook.
“My time here has been incredible, and I have enjoyed every minute of it in spite of all the ups and downs that go along with running a business,” she said.
“Thank you to all for this opportunity, it has been a true honor to be a part of the business community in this incredible little village of Jackson, an honor and privilege to offer employment to so many over the years and a great pleasure to welcome and get to know many of of you, my guests,” posted Koeppel, who resides both in Jackson and in her native Ireland.
Wason said: “Ellie and Fritz (Ellie’s late husband) did a great job with the Wentworth, and Ellie especially has worked very hard these past few years to build the wedding and restaurant business.
“I know the new owners, who own a few other hotel properties, want to build a permanent wedding facility, whereas the hotel right now has a tent for those functions,” Wason said, adding, “Ellie is to be congratulated for her hard work.”
Fritz Koeppel had bought the Wentworth in 1988 and with Ellie’s help turned it into a top notch resort. The Wentworth’s history dates to 1869. One of the last remaining grand hotels in the area was restored by the Mallett family in 1980.
Fritz died in March 2017 after a valiant battle with cancer. Together, he and Ellie annually hosted a gala every fall which raised funds for local nonprofit organizations and the charity of attendees’ choice, including such organizations as Jen’s Friends.
According to a prospectus posted by LoopNet: “Seldom seen acquisition opportunity in picturesque Jackson, N.H. Nestled in the valley of the White Mountains, The Wentworth is one of the last remaining hotels in New England that maintains a historic atmosphere with all the modern amenities. The hotel has been owned by the same successful owner-operators for nearly 30 years and offers numerous advantages to new owners via well-established revenue streams that include an upscale farm-to-table restaurant, a piano bar/cocktail lounge, a spa, meeting rooms, a stationary wedding/event space, on-site condominium rentals and more.”
A prospectus from Wason Hospitality Associates adds, “The 8.5-acre property also offers multiple expansion opportunities via a two-story building not currently in use and land area to build a year-round wedding /special event facility. The Wentworth also abuts a golf course; and cross-country ski trails; and boasts a prime location in the center of Jackson, a year-round destination minutes from four well-known ski resorts.”
The 18-hole Wentworth Golf Course is not part of the sale as it is owned by the Mallett Corp., which is owned by Mike Mallett, owner of the Red Fox Bar and Grille of Jackson.
Under Ellie Koeppel’s direction, the staff of the Wentworth hosted the MWV Chamber of Commerce’s annual membership meeting Oct. 26.
For further information, go to thewentorth.com or theatlanticequitypartners.com or call the inn at (603) 383-9700.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this report.
