usvlt

Upper Saco Valley Land Trust Conservation Director Abby King and volunteer Jeff Sires visited Pine Hill Community Forest on a recent winter afternoon. (MEGHAN MOODY SCHWARTZ PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust has announced the completion of five new land and conservation easement acquisitions in 2022: growing the Pine Hill Community Forest in Conway, adding the Menotomy Preserve and adjacent conservation easement in Fryeburg, Maine, and protecting two local farms in Bartlett and Jackson.

“In 2022 we were able to protect an additional 465 acres of land in the Mount Washington Valley,” said Abby King, USLVT conservation director.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.