Kirsten Neves (left) and Nik Stancu (right), founders of Tuckerman Brewing Company in 1998, are to be honored Jan. 10 at the annual meeting of the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council with the 2022 Bob Morrell Award for civic entrepreneurship. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Bob Morrell Award and John Bruni Award will be presented Jan. 10 at the annual meeting of the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council at the White Mountain Hotel and Resort in Hale's Location.

The meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. 

At the ninth annual North Country Cares' Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway  Aug. 12 were (from left) board president Holly Sares, executive director Emily Smith-Mossman and board member Dede Frost. Smith-Mossman is this year's recipient of the John Bruni Award. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
Seen in 2017 (from left) Tuckerman's head brewer Seth Reidy, Sen. Maggie Hassan, Tuckerman's marketing director, Victoria Noel, and Tuckerman owners Kirsten Neves and Nikilai Stanciu. (JAMIE GEMMITI PHOTO)
Nik Stanciu, co-founder of Tuckerman Brewing Co., stands in front of their 66 Hobbs Street facility in Conway Village last year. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

