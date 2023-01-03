CONWAY — The Bob Morrell Award and John Bruni Award will be presented Jan. 10 at the annual meeting of the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council at the White Mountain Hotel and Resort in Hale's Location.
The meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m.
Tuckerman Brewing Co. founders Kirsten Neves and Nik Stanciu are the co-recipients of the economic council's Bob Morrell Award this year.
Awarded annually since 1998, the award recognizes the qualities and values exemplified by Morrell (1920-98), co-founder of Story Land as well as a founding member of the local Habitat for Humanity chapter as well as the former White Mountain Bank.
The council's 2022 John Bruni Award will be going to North Country Cares Executive Director Emily Smith-Mossman, a jewelry designer with her father Brian Smith, husband Greg Mossman and staff at North Country Fair Jewelers.
The award honors former board member Bruni and annually goes to a local professional under the age of 45 who gives back to the community.
Jac Cuddy, executive director of the council said the council "is very pleased that the Morrell Award Committee selected Kirsten and Nik of Tuckerman Brewing to receive this year's Bob Morrell Award."
He added: “The council was one the early supporters of Tuckerman’s as we helped with financing through Northway Bank and the council to get them started.”
Of Smith-Mossman, he noted, “Emily, with her husband, Greg, father, Brian Smith, and family have long been known for being caring members of the community who are always there to help however they can.
"Emily has been a driving force in the annual Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway every year, and works with her board of directors, including Holly Sares and others to make North Country Cares an organization that makes a difference in the lives of the valley’s young people and families,” Cuddy said.
Taber Morrell, grandson of the late Bob and Ruth Morrell, and son of Foley Wright and the late Stoney Morrell, congratulated Neves and Stanciu.
“A well-earned congratulations to Tuckerman Brewing for receiving this year’s Bob Morrell award," he said.
"I have a feeling that people tend to get into the brewing business not because they have to but because they genuinely want to, and it’s neat to see how wildly successful Tuckerman’s team has been in the past couple of decades combining their hard work with their passion," Morrell said.
“My friends and I have enthusiastically (sometimes almost too enthusiastically) supported their products over the years,” added Morrell, “and I remember when a lot of us were heading off to college and away from home for the first time, it was comforting to see the familiar cases of Tuck’s on the shelves wherever we ended up.
"Partnering with other local businesses is a way that boosts them all up, fundraising for really worthwhile causes, all while providing an awesome lineup of products, hospitality and entertainment — that’s just about a perfect recipe. Cheers, and thank you all.”
Tuckerman Brewing Co. was founded in 1998 by Neves and Stanciu. They will be celebrating their first batch of beer on Jan. 13 with a performance by Maine's Mallett Brothers beginning at 6 p.m., inside their newly-expanded tap room.
"We really appreciate receiving the Morrell Award as it is an indication of the community's support for all we have done," Neves told the Sun.
In their early 20s, Neves was considering law school and Stanciu had been working as a scientist. They wanted a lifestyle change so they moved to the Mount Washington Valley and took jobs at local ski resorts. They quickly fell in love with everything the White Mountains offer and decided to set roots and open the brewery.
It all started in a garage on Main Street in Conway Village. As the business grew, a larger location was needed. A few moves were made before settling into the current location at 66 Hobbs St. in Conway. This facility houses all of the production and packaging as well as a Tasting Room and Outdoor Beer Garden.
The crew at Tuckerman Brewing are producing about 8,000 barrels of beer a year. That's approximately 70,000 cases. Tuckerman Brewing Co products are available in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine.
The company’s line of beers includes Pale Ale, Rockpile IPA, Headwall Alt, Kolsch, 6288 Stout (named after Mount Washington’s elevation), 50 Cent Day IPA, Core Shot and seasonal specialties such as First Tracks IPA, Summer Pils and Fall Line Rye IPA and such limited releases as Doublehead Double IPA, Granite State Cider, Wild River White Ale, Dawn Patrol IPA and Lime After Lime Lager.
Since opening the tasting room and outdoor beer garden, the brewery has grown into a place for the community and visitors alike to gather and enjoy the valley experience with live music during the warmer months outdoors Fridays-Sundays, corn hole tournaments, and hosting numerous fundraising events for local charitable causes and more.
Tuckerman Brewing has thrived with local support and actively gives back to the Mount Washington Valley.
Tuckerman Brewing also supports organizations like the Mount Washington Avalanche Center and Mount Washington Weather Observatory which are integral to preserving local history and maintaining the quality of life in the valley.
The company is currently nearing completion of a three-phased expansion project at their facility in Conway.
Phase 1 included adding a parking lot off Hobbs Street to the south of the outdoor music area; a mechanical pad on the south side; the already built stage; and a bathroom addition.
Phase 2 consisted of a deck, walk-in cooler and pavilion. And phase 3 is the addition to the north side and the breezeway.
Tuckerman Brewing is part of the local craft brewing community that also includes Hobbs Brewing in Ossipee, Saco River Brewing in Fryeburg, Maine; Moat Mountain Smokehouse in North Conway and Ledge Brewing in Intervale.
Back when Neves and Stanciu started Tuckerman’s, there were just 11 microbreweries in the state. Now there are 91, proof of the Granite State’s love and support for microbreweries.
North Country Cares is a non-profit organization that was started seven years ago when Smith-Mossman and her husband and sister Katie started the first Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway to give local students supplies for the school year.
It has since evolved to offer #TheRevolvingCloset used clothing boutique for pre-teens and teens, open 2-5 p.m. the first and third Sunday of every month upstairs at First Church of Christ, Congregational in North Conway and by appointment.
The organization also offers assistance programs throughout the year. Smith-Mossman is assisted by a board of volunteers, headed by Holly Sares, Sherry Hodgdon, Lee Coffield, John Dembinski, Dede Frost, Amy Edmunds and her sister, Kathy Gowitzke, and Adam Lane-Olson, owner of Limmer Boots of Intervale and treasurer of North Country Cares.
The economic council's annual meeting was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. As a result, winners from those years of the Morrell and Bruni awards will be present at the upcoming meeting, according to Cuddy.
Morrell Award winners to be on hand include 2020 winner Howie Wemyss, who was honored upon his retirement as general manager of the M.t Washington Auto Road and Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center; and 2021 winners, the Saunders family, owners of White Mountain Oil and Propane.
Recent Bruni Award winners to be on hand will include Staci Colbath, general manager of the Flatbread Company of North Conway; and Conway Planning Board Vice Chair Ailie Byers, who was given the award in 2021.
The meeting will feature hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets are $35 per person. Deadline for reservations is Wednesday, Jan. 4, as space is limited.
For more information, call (603) 447-6622 or go to mwvec.com.
