LOVELL, Maine — Bruce and Pat Thurston, lifetime residents of Lovell, have announced the closing of their very successful automotive shop, Thurston’s Garage, in Lovell.

The Thurstons purchased the shop 55 years ago, on March 29, 1968. They became an intricate part of their community, working on automobiles, boats, small engines and everything in between. They have been reliable, loyal and have made many friends along the way. They are respected by many and will be missed at the garage, but you can be sure to bump into them around town.

