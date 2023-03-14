LOVELL, Maine — Bruce and Pat Thurston, lifetime residents of Lovell, have announced the closing of their very successful automotive shop, Thurston’s Garage, in Lovell.
The Thurstons purchased the shop 55 years ago, on March 29, 1968. They became an intricate part of their community, working on automobiles, boats, small engines and everything in between. They have been reliable, loyal and have made many friends along the way. They are respected by many and will be missed at the garage, but you can be sure to bump into them around town.
The Thurstons’ decision to retire was not easy. Their main concern, first and foremost, is their customers. It is important to them who would take over the business who would have the same work ethic, respect and love for their community as they do.
Bruce was approached by another local Lovell resident, Jason Wentworth, about his plans for the shop. Wentworth and his wife doreen currently own and successfully operated AJ’s Blacktop Sealcoating for 15 years. The Thurstons and Wentworth have known each other since Jason was a young boy. in fact, Jason even worked for Bruce in his shop doing odds and ends when he was 12 years old.
After several conversations, Bruce was delighted to see a lot of himself in Jason, and he and Pat agreed to pass the wrench to Jason and Doreen. without hesitation. They knew that the Wentworths would provide the utmost care, respect and love for the business and their community as the Thurstons have for the past 55 years.
Bruce and Pat will retire, deservingly so, as of March 17 with the Wentworths reopening the shop on April 3. The phone number for Wentworth’s 925 Auto will remain the same as Thurston’s Garage, (207) 925-3641.
The shop is located at 951 Main St., Lovell, Maine.
The Wentworths look forward to serving you all for any of your auto-care needs and committ to providing you with the best service possible.
Bruce and Pat Thurston would like to take this opportunity to give a huge shout out to Terry Guptill for his 42 years of service, loyalty and commitment to them as well as to their many patrons, friends, and family. He is considered to be a part of their family and will remain so.
Last but certainly not least, Bruce and Pat want to also thank their community, patrons, friends and family for the continued love and support throughout their 55-year tenure. Thurston’s would not have evolved and become so successful without each and every one of you. For that, they are forever grateful
