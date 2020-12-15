CONWAY — STAY MWV got great news recently when its chair, Jess Wright, got a call from a donor who wishes to stay anonymous, offering a $10,000 matching grant to the program, which helps pay off student loan debt for young local residents.
“I am astonished and grateful,” Wright said last week. “We have already raised about $3,200 toward that $10,000 goal. If we meet it, we can leverage that $10,000 to $20,000.”
She said the $3,200 was raised by conducting an online 50-50 raffle during the MWV Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting, held virtually in October and also through a pickleball fundraiser held the past two summers at the White Mountain Hotel and Resort.
“Given the hardships of the past year, this is really great to have a person step up and say they would like to help by offering the matching grant,” said Wright, 31, a graduate of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership MWV program, Class of 2016.
Wright said she and fellow enrollees discussed the high cost of college debt and how it is a hindrance to young professionals hoping to live and work in the Mount Washington Valley.
“It’s hard to get young people to live here for a variety of reasons, including being able to make more money in Boston rather than returning after high school and college to the valley,” said Wright.
A resident of Center Conway, Wright is employed as a conservation planner for the N.H. Association of Conservation Districts and previously worked for the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust.
She said having a vibrant base of young residents is good for the community, and pointed to the participation of such young professionals as Sarah Verney, Ailie Byers, Ben Colbath and Earl Sires on the Conway Planning Board as a positive for the valley.
STAY MWV is a committee of the Mt. Washington Valley Preservation Association, and grew out of the chamber’s Leadership program.
“Janice Crawford, executive director of the chamber, is a mentor to us,” said Wright, adding that Kiwanis Club of MWV, North Conway Rotary Club, Conway Area Lions Club, the Mt. Washington Valley Garden Club and Chalmers Insurance have also been very helpful.
During her online presentation at the chamber’s annual business meeting this past October, Wright said STAY MWV has been able to offer more than $65,000 to help relieve college debt since the program’s inception.
“We’re really happy to have been able to continue that despite the pandemic,” said Wright, noting that the organization is currently assisting eight people who have received a total of $15,000.
She shared correspondence from some of this year’s recipients, who are Stevi Laird, Kaitlyn Ellis, Lily Morgan, Jeff Sires, Matt Coughlan, Kelsa Allen, Amanda Royce and Amelya Saras..
Allen said being chosen as a 2020 Student Loan Assistance Program recipient "has a big impact on my financial situation. Every bit closer to paying off my debt is that much closer to reaching other financial goals, including homeownership in MWV. With STAY MWV’s $2,500 contribution, I will save a total $3,326.53 on my loans and pay it off one year sooner!”
Royce said thanks to the program, "I was able to bring my student debt below $30k and save $3,100 in interest over the life of my loan. That’s a huge savings for me! It removed one of my monthly payments and has allowed me to put extra money towards another student loan, which will ultimately help me pay all my debt off faster.”
Ellis said, “The $2,500 from the award allowed me to pay off the remaining $3,000 of my debt very quickly and be officially student loan-free. Thank you again for facilitating this for me.”
For more information about the program, go to staymwv.com or call the MWV Chamber at (603) 356-5701.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.