EAST MADISON — Purity Spring Resort is pleased to announce a new team member: Highway West Vacations.
Effective March 1, Highway West Vacations will be providing full property management for Purity Spring Resort, King Pine Ski Area, Tohkomeupog Summer Camp for Boys and Danforth Bay Camping & RV Resort.
The Hoyt family will remain owners of the resort entities and retain involvement in the day-to-day business, as well as local community involvement.
While maintaining the 110-year tradition of family fun and classic lake life as it should be, Highway West Vacations will be complimenting operating systems, platforms, marketing strategies and providing resources to enhance the current hospitality approach for guests, campers, skiers and employees.
"We are excited for the team at Highway West Vacations to share their hospitality expertise and their resources to enhance our current businesses," said Steven Hoyt, vice president of Purity Spring Resort Inc.
"Their values are directly aligned with how the Hoyt family conducts business and treats their guests and employees," Hoyt said.
"We are excited for them to help grow our offerings and meet the interests of the current traveler. We hope our returning guests find their visit the same only better."
This relationship will help lay the foundation for the next 110 years of Purity Spring Resort’s success. The Highway West Vacations team brings their values of authentic guest experiences in nature settings, transparent communications and excitement for each day and opportunity to the Purity Spring team.
Highway West Vacations offers unique RV, glamping and boutique hotel accommodations in 10 distinct destinations across the West including Grand Lake, Colo., Crescent Lake, Ore., Volcano Village, Hawaii, and several properties along the California Central Coast. Each location is inspired by its local surroundings with artistic touches and modern amenities that showcase its unique environment. For more information, go to highwaywestvacations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.