CONWAY — Settlers Green has partnered with the Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley for a special campaign on GivingTuesday.
On Dec. 1, if you purchase a Settlers Green gift card in any amount, Settlers Green will match it with a donation to the Kiwanis Club.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good.
Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
“Kiwanis Club has always played a key part in supporting us with volunteers for the big bag giveaway during Bring A Friend each year, but since we eliminated the giveaway this year, we thought this would be a great way to support them and the community,” said Settlers Green Marketing Director Laura Lemieux. “We hope this will be the start of an annual tradition and plan to partner with different, local non-profits and charities each year.”
The Settlers Green gift card can be purchased online at settlersgreen.com.
All online gift card orders will be mailed.
You can also purchase a gift card at Settlers Green Customer Service from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on GivingTuesday. Gift cards work at all retailers, services and restaurants at Settlers Green, as well as select retailers and restaurants at Settlers Crossing.
This is a one-day event and Settlers Green will match up to $2,500 in gift card sales as donations to the Kiwanis Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.