CONWAY — Settlers Green invites everyone to join them on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for a load of activities to keep the kids busy while squeezing in some shopping for the upcoming school year.
Steve Corning's Extraordinary Variety Show begins at 10:30 a.m. near the gazebo and will offer a great way to energize the family for the day. Steve's show is interactive and exciting, filled with wild stunts and tricks.
Local radio station Conway Magic 104.5 will be playing hits and broadcasting live from the "This Is Your Day Wings" mural next to Banana Republic.
Kids can get free sunglasses while supplies last and take part in snapping a photo at the mural to support the Project SUCCEED fundraiser. Everyone who takes a photo is eligible to win a $200 Settlers Green gift card.
Additionally, there will be Drop-In Art Papermaking with Carol Hanson, games and prizes, and the Tuckerman Brewing Pop-Up Beer Garden will be happening, too.
For more, go to settlersgreen.com.
