CONWAY — Settlers Green is hosting a cake-cutting ceremony at noon Friday as part of its 35th anniversary celebrations continuing through late spring.

Following the ceremony, customers are invited to stop by the Customer Service office Friday for a cupcake provided by the White Mountain Cupcakery, available as long as they last, said Settlers Green Director of Marketing and Events Laura Lemieux.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.