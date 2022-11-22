Conway Planning board chair Ben Colbath (center), vice chair Ailie Byers (left), selectmen's representative Steve Porter (right) and board member Eliza Grant (far right) are seen at the board's Nov. 17 work session. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
CONWAY — Conway selectmen on Nov. 15 voted 5-0 to add $7,000 in American Recovery Program Act funds to the $100,000 in those funds already approved to hire a consultant for the updating of the town’s master plan.
On hand to make that case with selectmen’s planning board representative Steve Porter were Planning Director Jamel Torres, planning board chair Ben Colbath and vice chair Ailie Byers.
Torres explained in response to a question by Selectman Carl Thibodeau that the town's planning department will use the $107,000 for the master plan update and then use a yet-to-be-received funding from the state’s InvestNH funds for updating the town’s zoning ordinance.
Torres said the master plan committee is comprised of himself, Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli, Colbath, Byers and Porter. He said earlier this fall they narrowed their selection from six firms to three, and their top choice is the SE Group of Burlington, Vt.
He said the company has done extensive work in resort communities and they have worked with many ski areas as well, including a few in Mount Washington Valley, including Cranmore.
“We expect to have a contract signed any day now. They are in Colorado at the moment. The contract will be signed by selectmen's chair David Weathers and Town Manager John Eastman,” he said.
On Monday, Torres said the contract is on his desk and expected to be signed by town leadership this week.
In prior interviews, Porter and Torres have championed the need for the master plan update, with Porter noting it has not been done since 1981 other than work on a few chapters in 2003.
“As everybody knows this town has seen an onslaught of commercial growth and a lack of housing the last few decades,” said Porter earlier this month. “We have outgrown our master plan.”
Torres concurred, noting, “The master plan is a planning document that serves to guide the overall character, physical, form, growth and development of a community and helps to describe how, why, where and when to build within a community ... And it provides an opportunity for the community to plan, establish new visions, set goals, and map out plans for the future.”
He said public participation is key to the process.
“This will include public meetings, workshops, charettes for citizens, property owners and stakeholders to help inform the plan update,” said Torres.
He said lack of housing will likely be a big part of the discussions.
“I think that there will definitely be heavy focus on housing, and the housing crisis that we're in with,” said Torres, who recently marked his first year as the town planning director.
Concerning the SE Group's qualifications, he told the Sun, “They do a lot of ski area permitting and planning as well as community planning, so they're familiar with the Mount Washington Valley.”
The company on its website says it has been in existence for more than 60 years and does community planning, environmental and land use permitting, recreation planning, ski area/mountain resort planning and design, and landscape architecture. It says, “Combining our deep expertise with an integrated approach yields solutions that are innovative, robust and successful.”
In addition to its Burlington, Vt. office, it has offices in Fresno, Calif., and Salt Lake City.
Torres said once the contract is signed, the process should start in December and proceed through January 2024.
“I hope to start meeting with the consultants after Thanksgiving, and it'd be nice to have a series of workshops, charettes and meetings to hear from the public and to keep everyone updated with what is going on over this winter season,” said Torres.
