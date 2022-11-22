pb colbath byers porter

Conway Planning board chair Ben Colbath (center), vice chair Ailie Byers (left), selectmen's representative Steve Porter (right) and board member Eliza Grant (far right) are seen at the board's Nov. 17 work session. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

CONWAY — Conway selectmen on Nov. 15 voted 5-0 to add $7,000 in American Recovery Program Act funds to the $100,000 in those funds already approved to hire a consultant for the updating of the town’s master plan.

On hand to make that case with selectmen’s planning board representative Steve Porter were Planning Director Jamel Torres, planning board chair Ben Colbath and vice chair Ailie Byers.

