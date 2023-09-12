U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (center) talks about the collaboration between government organizations and the local outdoor recreation industry (with SBA N.H. District Director Amy Bassett on the left and Small Business Development Centers' Kyla Brustin on the right) at the Pope Memorial Library in North Conway on Sept. 6. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas chats with Janel Lawton, director of the N.H. Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development, after the roundtable on Sept. 6. Behind them are Michelle Cruz (back to camera) and Mari Corbett, co-owner of Villa Hygge hotel in North Conway. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) met last Thursday at the Pope Memorial Library in North Conway with a roomful of state and local tourism leaders for a business roundtable, in which outdoor recreation took center stage.
Locals included Tyler Ray of Granite Outdoor Alliance; Michelle Cruz, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce; Kyla Brustin of North Conway, certified business adviser for the N.H. Small Business Development Center; Lisa McCoy, events and marketing director of the Mt. Washington Auto Road; Mari Corbett, co-owner of Villa Hygge; Ellen Chandler, executive director of the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation; Drew Bush, executive director, and Charlie Buterbaugh, director of external affairs, from the Mt. Washington Observatory; and Benny Jessman, board member of the North Conway Community Center.
