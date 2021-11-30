CONWAY — Stalwarts in the local economy for 80 years, the Saunders family, owners and founders of White Mountain Oil & Propane, are this year's recipients of the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council’s Bob Morrell Award for civic entrepreneurship.
Awarded annually since 1998, the prestigious award recognizes the qualities and values exemplified throughout his life by Morrell (1920-98), co-founder of Story Land as well as a founding member of MWV Habitat for Humanity and the former White Mountain Bank.
The Morrell award will be announced today during the Economic Council's annual board meeting, which is being held virtually on Zoom, according to Executive Director Jac Cuddy.
“The Saunders family continues to serve the community as part of their business philosophy, including serving on the economic council and the Eastern Slope Regional Airport authority. We salute them on their 80th anniversary, and thank them for all they have done to make this valley a better place,” said Cuddy.
Members of the family-owned business include former president and now company secretary/treasurer Glenn Saunders, 81, and his wife, Sonnie, of North Conway; and sons Kirk, 52, of North Conway (named president two years ago); and Vice President Mark Saunders, 55, of Wolfeboro, who joined the company 10 years ago.
“My father, Ben, and Bob (Morrell) were business associates and were friends who with their wives were so close they used to sometimes vacation together," said Glenn. "So this award means a lot to us."
Added Sonnie, "We are very honored."
Kirk noted: “My grandparents Ben and Ethel founded the company in 1941, just after the Great Depression and prior to the start of World War II. Those were rugged times, and people like the Jean Fernandezes (former president of North Conway Bank) and others saw to it that my grandfather kept going in business.
"That knowledge instills in you the idea that when things are tight, and you have an opportunity to help out other individuals (like Bob Morrell did) and help out the community at the same time, well, it behooves you to do so,” he added.
According to Mark: "It's pretty neat to be part of the family's legacy of serving the community and customers and to be part of this great staff that we have who are so committed. Our business really is like a big family."
Ben (1920-2012) and Ethel (1919-2020) Saunders set a leading example of serving the community, playing many roles, with Ben serving on the North Conway Park Commission; as president of the North Conway Community Center; and the Lower Bartlett Cemetery Committee.
He was a dedicated member of the First Church of Christ Congregational of North Conway and was involved with the North Conway Rotary Club.
For her part, Ethel found time to participate in White Mountain Oil Co. activities, particularly during promotional events and conferences and was a Cub Scout den mother for young boys of the community. She also served on the board of directors of the Memorial Hospital. Ethel was also a dedicated lifelong member of the First Church of Christ Congregational of North Conway.
Ben and Ethel were avid hikers and Appalachian Mountain Club members and climbed all the 4,000 footers in New Hampshire. Ben had a lifelong love of aviation, learning to fly from White Mountain Airport owner and operator Wylie Apte, Sr. in the 1940s.
Like them, their son Scott Saunders was active and instrumental in the success of many community organizations and over the years served as president of Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Gibson Center and Rotary. Just 58, shortly after entering retirement, he died in 2001.
His brother Glenn serves on the advisory group to the Robert and Dorothy Goldberg Foundation; Henney Historical Fund; and the Pope Memorial Library. He is a former longtime board member of the Gibson Center for Senior Services, serving out Scott’s term when he died and then another 12 years.
At the suggestion of former Kennett Principal George T. Davidson, he co-founded the Kennett High Sports Hall of Fame with Sut Marshall and Lloyd Jones in 1990. He also has served as president of the National Gas and Propane Association and chair of the Propane Educational and Research Council.
Sonnie (who is originally from Austria) met Glenn during an exchange program when Glenn studied in Europe. They became reacquainted after college in 1964 and married shortly thereafter.
Active in the community, Sonnie served as a teacher’s aide at John H. Fuller Elementary when their sons were young and later served as president of the North Conway Library, during which time she and then director Carrie Gleason launched the library's Reading Is Fundamental program. She continues to be active with the Mountain Garden Club.
Kirk is active in the propane industry, serving on the National Petroleum and Gas Association’s standards and technology committee and on the research and development committee for the Propane Educational Research Council.
Mark is a director for the Propane Gas Association of New England and the Ideal Energy Cooperative Board of independents in the energy business.
The company's motto is, “Always there for you” — and despite the volatile ups and downs in the energy industry, they remain committed to fulfill that promise to ustomers.
It goes back to the company's founding in 1941, when it delivered range oil to houses, farms and businesses around the region.
In 1949, White Mountain Oil constructed an office and showroom at the site on South Main Street. This new building allowed for a showroom for the sale of kitchen appliances. It also entered the propane business.
In the 1950s, the company’s current North Main Street, North Conway Village office and showroom were constructed.
In the late 1990s, the company installed a state-of-the-art propane and fuel-oil storage facility in Conway.
In the mid 2000s, the company completed construction of a new propane storage plant in Campton. In 2014, the Saunderses opened a storefront/office in Lincoln to better serve the community in the Lincoln/Woodstock area.
In addition to the company's reputation for reliable service, for 38 of the past 40 years, it has held an annual Bratwurst Broil and Open House, traditionally in June and featuring Sonnie’s recipe for Austrian sausages cooked to perfection. They and their staff and customers look forward to its return when conditions permit.
In other awards being given today, Alie Byers, vice chair of the Conway Planning Board, isset to receive the John Bruni Award bestowed annually to a community-minded entrepreneur 45 years old or younger. For more information, go to mwvec.com or call (603) 447-6622.
