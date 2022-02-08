BARTLETT — After a two-year pause, the 47th Red Parka Challenge Cup is slated to return for action-packed dual giant slalom ski racing on March 18 at Attitash Mountain Resort.
The charity race is considered to be the longest-running dual giant slalom in the nation. All proceeds benefit the Eastern Slope Ski Club, a non-profit that offers skiing and snowboarding opportunities to more than 1,500 elementary school children in the Mount Washington Valley.
“The Challenge Cup was one of the first things canceled at the start of the pandemic, so we are thrilled to return to racing this year and be able to continue to support ESSC with this spirited day of racing,” said Challenge Cup Committee chair Laura Lemieux.
“Attitash has been great to work with as we prepare to host the event on Spillway in March,” she added.
There will be some changes to this year’s event. There will be no bib draw at the Red Parka Pub the night before the race, nor will there be a skier buffet and live raffle in Ptarmigan’s Pub at the end of race day.
“The committee discussed this in depth and we remain cautious in order to keep our ski community safe while COVID-19 cases remain high in the area,” Lemieux said.
“To ensure this race goes on for years to come, we felt that if we could at least race on snow, the event will live on. The festivities surrounding the race will have to wait another year,” she said.
Registration is now open at skireg.com/red-parka-challenge-cup-race. Men and women ages 21+ are welcome to compete.
The race fee is $70 and includes a full-day lift ticket to Attitash and two guaranteed runs on the race course.
Additionally, registered racers will receive a race hat and are eligible to win raffles. Racer raffles will be drawn in advance of the race, and racers can claim their raffle either at morning registration in the South Wing of the Attitash Base Lodge or at the outdoor awards ceremony on the deck of Ptarmigan’s Pub after the race.
Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16. There will be no day-of registrations for the 2022 race.
“The bib draw and awards ceremony raffle and auction help us raise the most money for this race, so we are encouraging all racers to opt-in PledgeReg, a fundraising platform built into the registration process that allows racers to set up a personal fundraising page for ESSC,” Lemieux said.
“Anyone in our community who wants to support ESSC can find a racer and donate to them directly at pledgereg.com/red-parka-challenge-cup-race,” she said.
The two highest fundraisers at the close of registration on March 16 will be awarded Bib Nos. 1 and 2 on race day.
After the race, a brief awards ceremony will be held outside on the Ptarmigan’s Deck to recognize Challenge Cup winners (male and female), top 32 male qualifiers, top eight female qualifiers, fastest time of the day, rookie of the year, highest individual fundraiser and winners based on division.
For more, go to redparkapubchallengecup.com.
