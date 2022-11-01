CONWAY — It was only a conceptual review and not a formal site-plan review, but members of the Conway Planning Board reacted favorably to a presentation by Tarberry Company LLC to create a daytime food court gallery with nightclub uses after dark for the former Olympia Sports in North Conway.
As part of the discussion at the meeting on Oct. 27, John Colbath, one of the town's selectmen and father of planning board chair Ben Colbath, rose during public comment from the audience to speak as a private citizen to ask whether the proposal could also include public bathrooms, possibly as a condition for site-plan approval when the time comes.
That proposal was not nailed down, but Alec Tarberry, senior vice president of the family-owned Berry Companies that owns several properties in North Conway Village, including the historic Easter Slope Inn and the Shops at Norcross Place, said they were open to further discussion.
“This would have been a no-brainer three or four years ago, but we have trouble finding staff for our existing properties,” said Tarberry, son of Berry Companies founder and president Joe Berry and of local Realtor/real estate developer Joy Tarbell.
He said the three or four businesses that would be tenants would probably have shared ADA-accessible restroom facilities and would probably be open to the public.
The Shops at Norcross Place had been considered as possible public restrooms a few years ago by the town and what is now known as the Berry Companies but those talks did not lead to fruition. However, Colbath seized the opportunity while attending Thursday’s planning board meeting that was chaired by his son Ben Colbath.
"It would be a great opportunity," said Colbath. "It's food for thought."
During the presentation, Tarberry was accompanied by development manager Shelia Duane of the Berry Companies and Dan Lucchetti of HEB Engineers of North Conway.
As a conceptual review, no abutters were present.
“It looks like a great idea,” said selectmen’s representative Steve Porter, a comment echoed by Ben Colbath and members Bill Barbin and Mark Hounsell.
When Tarberry, 37, commented that among the goals would be to provide a place for young people to gather after hours, noting that North Conway had lost some of its nightlife appeal of days gone by, Hounsell and Porter said they remembered the days when North Conway was home to many clubs, from Slicks north to Barnaby’s, Brothers II, the Oxen Yoke and the Alpine.
“It saddens me to say this, but a lot of young people now after hours go to Applebee’s becase that’s one of the few establishments that remain open later,” Tarberry told the board.
He said he had not signed any leases with tenants but said all would be local and follow the Berry Companies’ philosophy of giving back to the community.
“We’ve been thinking about this for two years now. It’s a historic place, once the home to Carroll Reed’s and with the ‘World’s Largest Ski Pole’ from Reed’s still out front,” said Tarberry.
“We especially want to do something to make the community a better place — we’re not putting in another corporate chain — we’re putting in local businesses.”
Board members said they were pleased to hear that the plan is to make the facility look like a ski lodge with restored windows in keeping with the building’s historic heritage.
Tarberry said they hope the board will be open to the idea of shared parking that gets staggered use depending on the time of the day, with shops open during the day using the lot at Norcross Circle and then the proposed taphouse and cocktail lounge would use those spaces at night.
In an Oct. 11 letter on behalf of the Tarberry Company from civil engineer Dan Lucchetti of HEB Engineers of North Conway to Town Planner Jamel Torres, Lucchetti said the property had previously operated with 27,800 square feet of retail space, one apartment unit and three transient lodging units, requiring 145 parking spaces.
“The property itself contains only 40 parking spaces, leaving a deficit of 105 parking spaces,” wrote Lucchetti, noting that the change of use “will consist of converting the former Olympia Sports floor space and associated storage areas into a food hall-style space, with multiple food and beverage providers, with seating space available to patrons .
“This proposed use,” he added, “is not similar to a restaurant, as there will not be sit-down table service. The spaces will offer grab-and-go food and beverages to the visitors in the village, complementing their train or shopping excursion.”
He said that the property’s proposed uses would consist of 19,400 square feet of retail, one apartment unit, three transient units and a 358-seat food hall.
Utilizing the town’s parking requirements, with the food hall use being substituted for the lounge use standard of one parking space per two seats, Lucchetti said “this property would require 282 parking spaces, leaving a deficit of 242 parking spaces.”
“Parking has always been a problem throughout North Conway Village,’ adding that most of those spaces open up after 5 p.m. and agreeing that shared parking would allow for those uses in the evening.
Both at the meeting and in a prior interview with the Sun, Tarberry said he proposes that businesses during the day would offer counter food services for a quick bite with limited seating for those looking to board the Conway Scenic Railroad or for families and business people.
“The menus would be different from what is already in the village so they would not compete with what existing businesses offer,” he said.
At night, he envisions a tap house, tasting room and a cocktail bar with entertainment.
Nik Stanciu of Tuckerman Brewing would neither confirm or deny a rumor that Tuckerman Brewing Co. of Conway Village is among the businesses interested in being one of the tenants at the former Olympia Sports site.
“We’re always open to new possibilities,” said Stanciu when briefly interviewed about the site last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.