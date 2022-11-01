alec

Sheila Duane and Alec Tarberry of the Berry Companies present a conceptual review on Oct. 27 to the Conway Planning Board for a food court/taphouse proposal for the former Olympia Sports store in North Conway Village. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

CONWAY — It was only a conceptual review and not a formal site-plan review, but members of the Conway Planning Board reacted favorably to a presentation by Tarberry Company LLC to create a daytime food court gallery with nightclub uses after dark for the former Olympia Sports in North Conway.

As part of the discussion at the meeting on Oct. 27, John Colbath, one of the town's selectmen and father of planning board chair Ben Colbath, rose during public comment from the audience to speak as a private citizen to ask whether the proposal could also include public bathrooms, possibly as a condition for site-plan approval when the time comes.

