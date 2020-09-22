GLEN — Pasta Mia Restaurant, located next-door to Story Land and under the same roof as Living Shores Aquarium, has some unique events planned this fall for all ages.
While Story Land has concluded its 2020 season amid a roller coaster of a pandemic year, Pasta Mia is still serving guests five days a week.
According to Lauren Hawkins, marketing director for Story Land and Pasta Mia, “The event lineup has something for everyone, including Cinderella’s Royal Lunch Party, local musicians at Saturdays on the Lawn and even a fried dough truck for those craving a fall fair favorite.”
According to Hawkins, Story Land’s Cinderella will be welcoming royal guests to her lunch parties every Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend.
“Due to limited seating at this event, reservations are required, and tickets can be purchased online at storylandnh.com,” Hawkins said.
For adults and families looking for a fun Friday evening activity, Pasta Mia will be offering dinner from 6-8 p.m. with entertainment by singing servers straight from New York City.
Each Friday evening through Columbus Day weekend will have a different theme, from Elvis to Broadway to Movie Musicals. “The talented servers are ready to entertain in the restaurant’s dining room,” Hawkins said.
If outdoor fun is more your speed, plan to visit the Lawn at Pasta Mia on Saturday afternoons from 3-6 p.m., where a different live musician is featured each weekend, and enjoy $5 draft beers, unique fall cocktails, pizza specials, games, and even fried dough and Dippin’ Dots.
“We know weekend entertainment this fall has been reduced due to COVID-19 and we wanted to bring a bit of fall fun to the area,” said Eric Dziedzic, general manager of the Story Land group of properties. “All events follow state and federal guidelines for facial coverings, social distancing and sanitation,” he added.
More information on all events and special offers can be found on Pasta Mia Restaurant’s website and Facebook page.
Pasta Mia Restaurant recently opened under the same roof as Living Shores Aquarium in Glen. Offering quick service Italian, a full bar with signature cocktails and kids’ favorites coupled with free gelato, Pasta Mia Restaurant is sure to please your entire party.
While the weather is nice, outdoor patio dining is available with a view of the White Mountains. Dine at Pasta Mia for a full meal or grab a drink. If carry-out is more your style, Pasta Mia offers takeout on all items.
