CONWAY — On March 11, the Rotary Club of North Conway (through Zoom) presented the Paul Harris Award to Janice Spinney (MWV Supports Recovery) and Bob Murphy (Ham Charitable Foundation).
The Paul Harris Award is the highest recognition the Rotary Club of North Conway gives to an individual.
The award is given to a member of the community who has made an outstanding contribution to the community.
“Our club uses the Paul Harris Award to recognize individuals who have really gone above and beyond making the Mount Washington Valley a better place," said Kelly Drew-President Rotary Club of North Conway.
The Rotary Club of North Conway has traditionally met Thursdays at 7:15 a.m. at Mineral Springs Cafe at Kennett High School. Currently, the club is holding online meetings through Zoom once a week either evenings or in the mornings.
Membership is open to service-oriented individuals. Guests are welcome to attend.
For additional information on the Rotary Club of North Conway, go to rotaryclubofnorthconway.org.
